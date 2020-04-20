Adam Warren’s Yankees’ third chance has become total chaos

When Adam Warren showed up at the Yankees minor leagues camp in February, he recalled that it had been a decade since his initial taste for something that was decidedly different from what spring training is like in the big leagues. .

Warren, 32 and easily the oldest player in the minor league camp, spent eight years in the big leagues, but returned from early September to Tommy John for a right elbow surgery while he was with the Padres.

He signed a two-year minor league contract with the Yankees and thought that the first season would be used to recover from the surgery performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Texas and put him in a position to compete for a career position. ‘Yankees enclosure in spring 2021. training.

Warren did not know that his spring training in Tampa would be unlike anything he had seen since being selected by the North Carolina Yankees in the fourth round of the 2009 draft.

First, MLB stopped spring training on March 12 due to the coronavirus. Then, on March 15, the first of the Yankees’ two minor leaguers tested positive for the coronavirus, and the players in the complex were quarantined and finally returned home on March 26.

Warren has a house in the Tampa area, so he was not quarantined like the others who were staying in hotels.

“Fortunately, I was at home. Talking to some of the guys, it sounded like a bad situation, “Warren told the Post by phone. “It was a little scary because you’re waiting to see if you could get it.” The guys stuck in the hotel were happy to go home once it was over. “

Warren had advanced to throw from 50 feet when the minor leagues camp was closed. Since then, he has invented ways to keep throwing while strengthening his elbow strength with weights – and his rehabilitation program is on schedule.

“I was in contact with the trainers and [Greg] Pav [rehab pitching coach] and they gave me a program where I could keep throwing using whatever I could, be it a safety net and my wife helps bring the ball back to me, ” said Warren. “Fortunately, I didn’t miss a beat too much with my rehabilitation. The communication I had with everyone was excellent. We are doing our best with the situation. “

Before the operation, Warren went 4-1 with a 5.34 ERA in 25 games for the Padres, who signed him as a free agent after the 6’1 “224 pound player left the Mariners after the 2018 season. The Yankees, who traded it in Seattle that season, received money from the international bonus slot in return.

It was the second time Warren had been treated by the Yankees. The first was after the 2015 season, when he was traded to the Cubs for Starlin Castro. In July 2016, Warren was returned to the Yankees with Aroldis Chapman going to the Cubs in the trade that brought Gleyber Torres to the Yankees.

Knowing that the operation would erase his 2020 season, Warren hoped that the Yankees were interested.

“The Yankees were my perfect team because we have a home in the Tampa area and obviously familiarity with the organization of the Yankees,” said Warren, who has a 20-20 lifetime record and a PLAR of 3, 18 in 246 games (20 starts) for the Yankees and is 30-24 with a GPA of 3.53 in 323 league games. “It was the number one team we started to see if they were interested. Once they said they were interested, we didn’t look elsewhere. It was a situation where I didn’t have as much bargaining power and wanted to put myself in touch with a team that was going to tempt me. I was very lucky that the Yankees wanted to do it. It is quite difficult for a player who will not play the first year of the contract. It was pretty neat and pretty cool for me that they take this chance on me. “

The popular calendar for recovering from Tommy John’s surgery is 12 to 16 months and if a major league season is played in 2020 and there are games in October and November, there is little chance that Warren be ready.

“The possibility of the season being postponed a bit if they start playing this year, it makes me want to come back sooner, but the timing of the operation would make me feel like I’m rushing,” said Warren. “The most realistic goal is to treat this as a past year. I will not play in competition [in 2020], but I think I’ll be ready for 2021. “