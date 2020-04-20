100,000 People Attend Bangladesh Funeral Despite Lockdown

Bangladeshi religious leader’s funeral drew around 100,000 people in contempt coronavirus confinement.

Police said the mourners were not wearing masks or gloves as they crowded in the Sarail neighborhood of Brahmanbaria on Saturday to pay tribute to Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari, a senior official of an Islamist party.

Bangladesh struggled to control the pandemic, which led to strict lockdowns. Government officials have been assured that the funeral will follow the rules of social distancing.

“The madrasa authorities told us that they would provide social distancing, which did not turn out to be the case. We will think about it, ”said Deputy Commissioner Hayat-ud-Doula Khan. tell the Dhaka Tribune.

The police could not manage the large number of people attending the last rites.

“We had asked them on several occasions to ensure social distancing. Announcements through megaphones have been made to this effect in the region. Despite all our efforts, it was not possible to maintain the rules of social distancing, “said the additional police superintendent, Md Alamgir Hossain.

“The law cannot be applied to tens of thousands of people,” said Hossain.

Police Suspended Several Senior Officers for not dispersing the crowd.

Bangladesh has has imposed a nationwide lockdown since March 26, with a restriction of no more than five people allowed to assemble in prayer in a mosque.

On Sunday, Bangladesh had 2,456 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 91 deaths.