Why Trump flip-flopped on `` the biggest decision I've ever had to make ''

When AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka last week received a draft of President Trump’s plan to reopen the economy, he was concerned that it would not offer enough tests for the coronavirus to ensure that millions of Americans can safely return to work.

“I have heard people say that we have all the tests we need,” said Trumka. “It’s just not the case right now in the field.”

After being appointed to a presidential advisory group, Trumka planned to voice his concerns over a conference call. But with dozens of participants, the head of the country’s largest union federation was never able to speak.

In the end, it didn’t matter. The project Trumka saw on Tuesday was the same set of guidelines that Trump announced on Thursday, recommendations that barely paid attention to crippling shortages and insufficient testing across much of the country.

A few days after Trump said he was considering “without a doubt the biggest decision I have ever made,” he put the governors of the country on the responsibility to take up the challenge – and take responsibility. if the deadly virus does not cooperate – rather than take responsibility for it itself.

Like many of Trump’s promises and announcements, his much-vaunted advisory boards – filled with corporate executives, Wall Street executives, and other names in bold – were more about public relations than in substance, an attempt to create an appearance of support for what the President had already decided.

It was a week when the pandemic killed more Americans faster than ever before – more than 38,000 have died since COVID-19 appeared – and the Department of Labor reported that 22 million unprecedented people had testified unemployment claims the previous month.

But in what could have been the peak of the crisis, Trump offered contradictory and partisan messages, going from one controversy to another, while alternately boasting about his performance and grumbling about his media image.

President Trump calls journalists at a press conference Saturday at the White House. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

He nurtured his voracious habit of television in the executive dining room of the Oval Office, often tweeting in response to cable news. After looking at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Trump complained that the Democrat had more favorable coverage than he did, according to an administration official, one of the many inside and outside. outside the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity. Others were getting too much credit, he growled, and he got too much blame.

Earlier this week, he asserted unprecedented powers, claiming that he had “full” power to override governors over local regulations and that he could unilaterally and arbitrarily adjourn Congress, which was not the case. not true. He backed down after members of his coronavirus working group proposed a framework that states could use, said another administration official.

On Thursday, he told governors during a conference call to “call his blows” by lifting the restrictions, renouncing his role as national leader, to urge supporters on Friday to “liberate” states by ordering them to stay at home. Demonstrations broke out in half a dozen states on Saturday.

Eric Bolling, a conservative TV host close to the president, said the inconsistent message appeared to be the result of a presidential lash as journalists demanded to know why Trump had not taken more aggressive action to combat pandemic, then criticized him for claiming more. power that the Constitution allows.

“I saw a frustrated president who does not shy away from a fight … being drawn into a fight in which he would probably have preferred not to participate,” he said.

Inadequate testing was arguably the biggest shortcoming of the Trump administration, dating back to the early days of the epidemic. Public health experts argue that mass tests are needed to show who is infected and who should be isolated, so that Americans feel confident to return safely to work and a normal life.

Trump has dispelled these concerns while trying to transfer responsibility to the governors.

“The problem is that states are not really able to do it,” said Senator Angus King, a Maine freelancer who caucuses with the Democrats, in an interview. “They have to fend for themselves in the private market and only the federal government has the power and the oversight to develop the testing infrastructure.”

President Trump has attempted to transfer responsibility for coronavirus testing to individual governors. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

In response, Trump complained on Saturday that the King and the Senate Democrats had been “cool”, “mean” and “rude” to Vice President Mike Pence during a test conference call.

Even many of the business leaders Trump has recruited for his advisory boards say they don’t want to go ahead without more testing.

Wolfgang Puck, the famous chef who recently called Trump, said he was “bored” at home and “wanted nothing more” than to reopen his restaurants. But “we want our employees to be safe. We want our customers to be safe first, ”he said.

Even though Trump has declared himself a “wartime president” in the battle against a “cruel virus from a distant country,” he has repeatedly focused on fighting his political enemies or on driving rear guard against dysfunctions in its own administration.

Michael Caputo has been appointed communications advisor to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, whom Trump blamed for his negative stories about his response to the pandemic. Caputo, a former Trump campaign assistant, has no experience in public health or medicine.

After starting his new job, he tweeted a clip from a video clip on Friday. “Let’s not call it a return,” said LL Cool J.

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and chief adviser to the president, became the target of snipers in the White House after helping organize the advisory boards, said an administration official, and some members only learned of their existence when Trump read their names out loud in the rose garden.

Arthur Laffer, a conservative economist, was driving to Tennessee, where he lives, when a friend called to say that Trump had chosen him. “I was flattered to be included,” he said.

For his part, Trump has refused to put aside past rivalries or political grudges despite the severity of the pandemic.

When he recruited senators to discuss next steps in a conference call Thursday, he included several Democrats and all Republicans, except Mitt Romney of Utah, the only Republican who voted to dismiss him. of his functions during his dismissal trial in February.

Congress plans to replenish funding for coronavirus-hammered small business bailout, but Trump has not spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), who led the campaign removal.

Trump led briefings on the coronaviruses at the White House every night last week, standing for more than two hours on certain days and requisitioning the nation’s attention instead of a barn for his re-election campaign.

Much of Saturday’s talk has nothing to do with the pandemic. Instead, the president attacked the media and the Democrats while riffing over everything from AIDS in Africa to his own travel calendar.

“When you’re not rallying, it’s the next best thing,” said a Republican close to the White House.

Times author Jennifer Haberkorn contributed to this report.