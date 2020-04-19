What the NFC and AFC West teams are looking for in the NFL draft

The Times’ Sam Farmer analyzes the needs of the division teams in four parts before the NFL draft, to be held from April 23 to 25. Today, part 4, the West, so that the teams write:

NFC West

Cardinals: Kyler Murray needed another good receiver, so the Cardinals came out and got the best – DeAndre Hopkins. Now Arizona must protect its # 1 overall choice with capable blockers. They are in first position with the seventh selection to take the best offensive lineman, someone who can start immediately at the right tackle.

49ers: This is a deep draft for the receivers, and the 49ers have two first-round picks. They might be able to take Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb, the two best wideners in this class, or they could wait and take an attacking tackle instead. Left tackler Joe Staley is 35 and is in the twilight of his career.

Seahawks: Seattle has not retained its first round pick since 2011, so there is a good chance the Seahawks will come back from their place at 27. The defensive line was the weakness of the Seahawks last year, and they did not much done in free agency to remedy it. Last year, the Seahawks started with four choices and turned it into 11 with trades.

RamsThe Rams haven’t had a choice in the first round since winning # 1 Jared Goff in 2016, and they won’t have one next year either. They have two second-round picks and could look for a left tackle to succeed Andrew Whitworth, and a threatening wide receiver who can stretch the field like Brandin Cooks has done. A young corner would be nice.

Many wonder if concerns about Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury will cause the Alabama quarterback to fall in the Chargers lap during the NFL draft. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

AFC West

Chargers: With Philip Rivers in Indianapolis, it is the beginning of a new era for the Chargers, who are in a good position to take a quarterback at No. 6. They must also replenish their offensive line, even after trading for Pro Bowl guard Trai Tourneur. This team does not have a quick playmaker who can remove the cover of a defense.

Raiders: Viva Las Vegas – The Raiders have two first-round picks. They might not have their final answer to the quarterback, but it might be easier to find a receiver first. There should be a lot of good ones where this club chooses (12 and 19). The quarterback is not out of the question, even with the Raiders who sign free agent Marcus Mariota.

Broncos: The Broncos have spent a lot of money on their defense, and now is the time to give more weapons to second-year quarterback Drew Lock. A quick receiver as a bookend for Courtland Sutton would be a solution. Tackle Garett Bolles is in the final year of his contract, and the team is probably ready to move on from him. So getting a lineman is a priority.

Chefs: Defending Super Bowl Champions have a brilliant Lombardi Trophy and crying needs. They sort of put together a racing game last season, but now need a ball carrier. Stefen Wisniewski having left, the chefs need help in the middle. And the defense could use aid to linebacker and secondary.