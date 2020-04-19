Weighing the Giants’ top five needs in the 2020 NFL draft

The problem with an opinion on what the Giants need most and therefore who to take with choice # 4 in the project is that you are all wrong. Or everything is correct.

The problem is that the answer to the question of “needs” is far too often “yes”. seat to stay afloat.

Remember when you were a kid (depending on your age) rummaging through baseball cards? “I have it, I have it, I have it, I need it.” This is how things work with the Giants, conversely. They all talk about “Need, need, need, I have it.” “You name it (outside the quarterback, the ball carrier and possibly the goalkeeper) and chances are the Giants can use it.

However, there must be priorities. Here’s how The Post views the Giants’ top five needs:

Offensive tackle

Each team needs two of them to start and at least one on the bench capable of slipping on each side in an emergency. A case can be made, the Giants have one of these requirements. General manager Dave Gettleman recently admitted that left tackle Nate Solder had a bad 2019 season. Solder, 32, returns and all the Giants can do is hope that after nine seasons he will not be beaten down.

There is no good tackle. Mike Remmers was unique. Nick Gates is an unwritten prospect, so beware. Veteran Cam Fleming was signed in free agency, but he was above all a career replacement. The Giants need to get out of this draft with someone able to start a far tackle sooner than later. Period.

Pass rush

It is not a need for a single position as much as it is a defensive trait that must be addressed. It’s good (sort of) for Gettleman to say that he was unwilling to pay a huge sum for the good two or three but not the big guys out of the bag on the market. It’s good (sort of) to talk about using a “committee” approach to get to the opposite quarter. This means that the defensive training staff must be wizards, and we will wait and see on this one.

Conclusion: Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines must develop as runners. These are third round picks, and that is not asking too much. We will believe that Kyler Fackrell is part of the solution when we see it. Good luck finding a legitimate pass in this draft once Chase Young is out of the game.

Center

The wait for Jon Halapio could be fruitless. He has just undergone a major Achilles tendon operation and is still not signed. He should return to health, but the problem is that he was nothing special when he played in 2019. Spencer Pulley is a workable option.

The Giants don’t need a superstar here. But with defenses that rely more and more on internal pressure in the middle, anchoring in the center is essential, and there are some in this project (Cesar Ruiz, Lloyd Cushenberry, Matt Hennessy, Tyler Biadasz ) who could immediately challenge a starting point.

security

Come on, there is Jabrill Peppers, who comes from a broken back which prevented him from participating in the last five games. He is young and strong, but needs to take a big step forward for his fourth season in the NFL (second with the Giants).

Otherwise, the depth table is thin to none. Maybe Julian Love in year 2 can safely emerge, but it’s more of a projection than a plan. This spot was not discussed at all in free agency. Veteran Antoine Bethea has been released and another veteran, Michael Thomas, is not signed. It would not be a surprise if the Giants took security on the second day of the draft, especially if Xavier McKinney (Alabama, unlikely to be there) or Grant Delpit (LSU) are on the board at number 36.

Wide receiver

Yes, we know that Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton are all on the list. This does not alleviate the need for another target, preferably one with a certain size. Shepard is a player, but he had terrible concussion problems last season and it’s alarming. Tate is tough but also 31 and is entering his 11th season in the NFL. Slayton as the fifth round pick has been a rookie revelation, and it is fascinating to consider what his second year will bring. This draft is loaded with receivers. The Giants can find one in the fourth or fifth round that could make their team and contribute.