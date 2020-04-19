Veterans are entitled to free hearing aids through the VA

Readers: As I mentioned a few weeks ago, the Nano hearing aids – nanohearingaids.com – distributed 24 pairs of hearing aids through this column.

The company is in the process of contacting the people it has chosen for this gift based on their needs and their inability to pay for the hearing aids themselves. Here is the ninth happy winner:

Winner 9

Nano: I hope you will consider me for a pair of hearing aids as part of your promotion.

I am 59 years old and I am blind. It is important that I have good hearing to compensate for my lack of sight.

I have a pretty good HMO, but unfortunately it doesn’t cover hearing aids. I went to an audiologist and I was equipped for a pair. But when the time came to buy them, I couldn’t find the money I needed.

You will do my wife a big favor by providing me with hearing aids because I constantly annoy her by asking, “What?” LOL.

Anyway, thanks for reading this and considering me. CM.

Special Note to Veterans

Many of you have asked for the free hearing aids that are distributed. And Nano Hearing Aids has been great in granting as many requests as possible, as well as distributing devices to non-veterans.

But people who have served in the military should know that veterinarians are entitled to free hearing aids through the Federal Veterans Administration. You can get all the information you need on www.prosthetics.va.gov/psas/hearing_aids.asp. This is a benefit to which you are entitled, so go for it.