US has lower coronavirus mortality rates than Europe, says Trump

President Trump has dismissed reports that have made the United States the world’s worst coronavirus hotspot – and removed the graphics to prove it.

“The United States has produced significantly better health outcomes than any other country with the possible exception of Germany,” Trump said during a White House media briefing on Saturday.

“Per capita, our mortality rate is much lower than that of other Western European countries,” he said.

While the United States has reported a higher absolute number of deaths than the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Belgium, France and other countries, the death rate per 100,000 people is considerably lower.

“Spain, for example, has a death rate about four times that of the United States,” said Trump.

“But you don’t want to report it,” he told reporters in the briefing room.

The White House coronavirus coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, supported the president with a bar graph that shows alarming per capita mortality rates across the European Union.

“With these figures, you realize how much care has been given to every American hospitalized,” she said.

Birx and Trump both reported a decline in the number of hospitalizations in hotspots across the country, including New York, Louisiana, Michigan and Rhode Island.

“We continue to see a number of positive signs that the virus is past its peak,” said Trump.