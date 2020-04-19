Uber driver raises funds and delivers $ 12,000 worth of food to hospital to feed staff

An Uber driver in Tennessee deserves a five-star rating for his big heart.

Tammy Rivera was inspired to deliver $ 12,000 worth of food to a Tennessee hospital after taking a hungry nurse who had just worked overtime to help coronavirus patients.

On March 20, Rivera went to pick up the nurse at Le Bonheur Germantown Methodist Hospital in Memphis, who told Rivera, 57, that she did not have a chance to eat while caring for COVID-19 patients. to the hospital.

“She said she was starving and asked to stop at McDonald’s, or somewhere to eat,” Rivera told People magazine. “We just talked and I learned about her situation at the hospital and how she worked 12-14 hour shifts. The cafeteria is not open 24 hours a day and she worked at night. “

“[When she said she was hungry,] it really stuck with me, ”said Rivera. “It gave me the brain – what can I do and how do I fix it?” I wanted to find a way to feed the people most threatened at the moment, those in the emergency room and in the COVID unit. “

Rivera immediately launched a community fundraiser to buy meals for hospital staff.

“I’m from the South, so feeding people has always been my language of love. That’s who I am, ”Rivera told People. “I just put my Venmo information on the Germantown community Facebook page.”

In less than two hours, Rivera managed to raise enough money for the first night’s meal. By Thursday, she had made 27 deliveries and raised more than $ 12,000.

Rivera now feeds approximately 50 to 60 staff members each night. There were larger donations, but she told the magazine that 95% of them were for $ 10. “

“Hundreds of people in the community wanted to help,” said Rivera. “When the money started to go down, I just posted an update, and then we were fully funded again for two weeks.

“It’s our incredible community,” she said. “I just help them help others.”