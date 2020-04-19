Trump adviser Stephen Moore said the economy `` may have turned the page ''

Stephen Moore, economic adviser to President Trump, said the economy “may have turned the page” as governors looked for ways to reopen their states during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Things seem to have turned the corner,” Moore told John Catsimatidis on its AM-970 broadcast “The Cat’s Roundtable” in an interview aired on Sunday. “States should lead the way. One state can learn from another. I think you will see … an opening of the western and midwestern states. I think the east coast states are going to be a little slower. “

The coronavirus and home stay guidelines to curb its spread have decimated the economy as businesses close and workers are laid off or put on leave.

More than 20 million people have filed for unemployment in the past month.

Last week, the president announced guidelines that would allow governors to begin reopening their state economies by May 1.

“Based on the latest data, our team of experts agrees that we can start the next front in our war, which we call Open America again, and that’s what we do, open our country, and we must do it, “Trump said during the White House briefing on Thursday.

States showing a downward trend in coronavirus cases may be the first to reopen businesses, bars, restaurants, theaters and gymnasiums.

Moore, part of a White House panel advising Trump on its reopening, said the Americans’ return to work would boost the economy.

“Things really seem brighter now. … In a month, we could really see the US economy rebounding, ”said Moore.

“If we don’t do something soon, we will see 80% of our national oil production… shut down,” said Moore. “It is an industry that employs 5 million Americans.”