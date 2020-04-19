Top 32 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday night, the 2020 NFL Draft will finally arrive, and each fan knows where their team will choose.

Each fan hopes their team can win a Hall of Fame with their first round pick, but very few do.

We decided to take a look at the best player selected with the 32 best draft picks since 1967, when the joint draft started. Some posts were in charge of the Hall of Fame, others did not.

Here are our selections:

1. Peyton Manning: QB, 1998, Colts

The quintuple MVP gets the green light on John Elway on a close call. Manning has won two Super Bowls and has played in four and is one of the best players of all time.

Honorable mention: Elway, Bruce Smith, O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell, Lee Roy Selmon

2. Lawrence Taylor: OLB, 1981, Giants

He revolutionized the linebacker position and is one of two defensive players to have won an MVP (1986).

Honorable mention: Randy White, Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, Von Miller, Tony Dorsett

3. Barry Sanders: RB, 1989, Lions

One of four men who rushed for 15,000 yards in his career, and did so in fewer seasons than the other three.

Honorable mention: Anthony Munoz, Larry Fitzgerald, Joe Thomas, Cortez Kennedy, Claude Humphrey

4. Walter Payton: RB, 1975, Bear

This choice is filled with great players. Payton takes advantage of Joe Greene after a 16,726-yard rushing run, the second record in NFL history.

Honorable mention: Greene, John Hannah, Jonathan Ogden, Charles Woodson

5. Deion Sanders: CB, 1989, Falcons

He is considered by many to be the best cornerback in the history of the league. He has been on the All-Pro premier team nine times.

Honorable mention: Mike Haynes, Junior Seau, LaDainian Tomlinson, Patrick Peterson

6. Walter Jones: OT, 1997, Seahawks

He started 180 games with the Seahawks and completed nine Pro Bowls as Seattle rock on the left side of the line.

Honorable mention: Jimbo Covert, Floyd Little, Robert Brazile, James Lofton, John Riggins

7. Adrian Peterson: RB, 2007, Vikings

First active player on our list, Peterson rushed for 111 touchdowns and 14,216 career yards.

Honorable mention: Champ Bailey, Sterling Sharpe, Phil Simms, Bryant Young

8. Ronnie Lott: S, 1981, 49ers

A key member of the San Francisco dynasty of the 1980s, he won four Super Bowls and was a member of the first All-Pro team eight times.

Submit your questions about the Giants here to receive an answer in a future letter

Honorable mention: Willie Roaf, Mike Munchak, Larry Csonka

9. Bruce Matthews: G, 1983, Oilers

One of the most successful families in the NFL, he was remarkably durable and has played 296 games in 19 seasons.

Honorable mention: Brian Urlacher, Luke Kuechly, Tyron Smith, Kevin Williams

10. Rod Woodson: DB, 1987, Steelers

The 1993 defensive player of the year started his career as a cornerback, then moved on to safety, being named All-Pro to both positions.

Honorable mention: Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Terrell Suggs

11. J.J. Watt: DE, 2011, Texans

Defensive player of the year three times, he has been one of the best players of the past decade and will be a Hall of Fame when he finishes.

Honorable mention: Michael Irvin, Patrick Willis, DeMarcus Ware, Dwight Freeney, Ben Roethlisberger

12. Warren Sapp: DT, 1995, Buccaneers

He had 96.5 sacks and was a central figure in transforming the laughing Bucs into a Super Bowl champion.

Honorable mention: Marshawn Lynch, Haloti Ngata, Fletcher Cox

13. Tony Gonzalez: TE, 1997, Chefs

He holds the record for receiving yards by a tight end with 15,127. He has been selected six times as the first All-Pro team and 14 times Pro Bowler.

Honorable mention: Franco Harris, Kellen Winslow, Aaron Donald

14. Darrelle Revis: CB, 2007, Jets

Revis gets the go-ahead for Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. Revis will probably join Kelly in Canton one day. At its peak, Revis was the most dominant cornerback in football.

Honorable mention: Kelly, Earl Thomas, Randy Gradishar, John Jefferson

15. Alan Page: DT, 1967, Vikings

It was an easy choice with no one in the Page class at that choice. He was one of two defensive players to win the League MVP award (1971).

Honorable mention: Albert Haynesworth

16. Jerry Rice: WR, 1985, 49ers

The largest wide receiver for playing the game is a no-brainer here. Rice has won three Super Bowls and has been in the All-Pro selection for the first team 10 times.

Honorable mention: Troy Polamalu, Zack Martin, Gene Washington

17. Emmitt Smith: RB, 1990, Cowboys

Smith is the all-time NFL point guard with 18,355 yards. He helped topple the Cowboys and won three Super Bowls.

Honorable mention: Gene Upshaw, Steve Hutchinson

18. Art Monk: WR, 1980, Redskins

Monk is the only Hall of Fame selected here, and players active here are not on a track for Canton. Monk has won three Super Bowls and was the first player with 900 career receptions.

Honorable mention: Marcus Peters, Maurkice Pouncey

19. Randall McDaniel: G, 1988, Vikings

It is difficult to compare the careers of McDaniel, a lineman, and Marvin Harrison, a wide receiver. Both would be good choices here. McDaniel takes the advantage due to his dominance in his position.

Honorable mention: Marvin Harrison, Roger Wehrli, Joey Browner

20. Jack Youngblood: DE, 1971, Rams

He is best known for playing in the Super Bowl with a broken leg, but his career was much more than that. He has been selected five times by the All-Pro team.

Honorable mention: Steve Atwater, Mike Quick

21. Randy Moss: WR, 1998, Vikings

Moss was a physical monster who was one of the best players of his generation. He reinvented himself with the Patriots at the end of his career and won the title of best player of the year.

Honorable mention: Lynn Swann, Chandler Jones, Vince Wilfork

22. Harris Barton: OT, 1997, 49ers

Barton was a big chunk of three Super Bowl teams. He started in 134 of his 138 career games and was part of a big attack in San Francisco.

Honorable mention: Jack Reynolds, Hanford Dixon, Andre Rison

23. Ray Guy: P, 1973, Raiders

You don’t see a lot of bettors being drafted in the first round, but Guy was the greatest bettor that has ever played. He has been on the All-Pro team six times and is the only Hall of Fame bettor.

Honorable mention: Ty Law, Ozzie Newsome

Submit your Jets questions here for an answer in a future mail

24. Ed Reed: S, 2002, Ravens

He was a ballhawk who could run side by side and had 64 assists in his career. He was the defensive player of the year 2004.

Honorable mention: Aaron Rodgers, David DeCastro

25. Ted Washington: NT, 1991, 49ers

One of the weakest choices on our list. Washington has plugged in the defense for 17 years with seven different teams, but it is not in the class of most players on this list.

Honorable mention: Stanley Morgan, Don’t’a Hightower, Jon Beason

26. Ray Lewis: ILB, 1996, Ravens

Selection in the first round in the Ravens’ first draft, Lewis has been the centerpiece of one of the best defenses in football for 17 seasons. He went to the Pro Bowl in 13 of those seasons.

Honorable mention: Joe DeLamielleure, Alan Faneca, Clay Matthews

27. Dan Marino: QB, 1983, Dolphins

It is amazing that one of the best quarterbacks that has ever lived has fallen so far in the draft. He was perhaps the best pure smuggler to ever play the game and threw for 61,361 career yards, a record when he retired.

Honorable mention: ByAndre Hopkins

28. Derrick Brooks: OLB, 1995, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has two players on this list caught in the same draft. Brooks and Warren Sapp transformed the Buccaneers with their way of playing defense. It is a 1-2 punch.

Honorable mention: Darrell Green, Joe Staley

29. * Steve Wisniewski: G, 1989, Cowboys

Dallas traded him to the Raiders shortly after he drafted him, and he ended up starting for the Raiders for 13 seasons. He went to eight Pro Bowls and was twice All-Pro.

Honorable mention: Nick Mangold, Harrison Smith, Chris Spielman

30. Reggie Wayne: WR, 2001, Colts

A go-to guy for Peyton Manning, Wayne is 10th of all time in career reception yards. He led the league by receiving yards in 2007 and was six times pro Bowler.

Honorable mention: Eric Allen

31. * Curley Culp: DT, 1968, Broncos

Culp was the anchor of the Chiefs’ defensive line in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was the 1975 NFL defensive player of the year.

Honorable mention: Nolan Cromwell, Cameron Heyward, Bill Bergey

32. * Drew Brees: QB, 2001, Chargers

Brees rewrites the record book every time he plays. He is the current leader in career passes with 77,416 yards and career touchdown passes with 547.

Honorable mention: Henry Ellard, Logan Mankins, Ray Donaldson, Fred Smerlas

* choice of second round