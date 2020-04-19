This Day in Sport: The 1981 Minor Leagues Match Lasts a Long Time

A minor league game in the International League turned into the longest night in professional baseball history when the Rochester Red Wings and Pawtucket Red Sox played 32 games tied 2-2. The game was announced at 4:07 a.m. on that date in 1981 and postponed until Rochester’s next visit to McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

Wade Boggs and Cal Ripken Jr. were among several future major leagues in the queue for the marathon match – Boggs for Boston affiliate Pawtucket and Ripken for Rochester of Baltimore.

When the match resumed on June 23, Dave Koza’s singles lead into the winning end of the 33rd inning for Pawtucket. Bobby Ojeda was the winning pitcher.

Before baseball season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers and Angels had Sunday games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros, respectively.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1938 – Emmett Mueller of the Phillies and Ernie Koy of the visiting Dodgers each hit home circuits in their first hit in a Brooklyn 12-5 game. Both circuits take place in the first run. Koy connects off Wayne LeMaster, and Mueller leads a Van Lingo Mungo pitch.

1947 – The Toronto Maple Leafs won a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup in six games. It was the first NHL final series to match two Canadian teams since 1935, when the Montreal Maroons, who had since folded, defeated the Maple Leafs.

1965 – The Boston Celtics have five players scoring 20 or more in a 129-123 victory over the Lakers in the second game of the NBA Finals. It is the first time that there are five 20-point markers on the same team in a final match. John Havlicek leads Boston with 24 points, Tom Sanders and Bill Russell each score 23, Tommy Heinsohn adds 22 and Sam Jones finishes with 20. Jerry West is the Lakers top scorer with 45, and Dick Barnett is 26.

1986 – Michael Spinks survives near the 14th and 15th lap reversals to win a split decision over Larry Holmes and retains his world heavyweight title in Las Vegas. Holmes, 36, buckles Spinks’ knees, but the champion spends the last few seconds dancing without a problem.

1991 – In what is billed as the “battle of the ages,” 28-year-old Evander Holyfield retains his heavyweight title with a unanimous 12-round decision against 42-year-old challenger George Foreman in a slugfest in Atlantic City, NJ Holyfield appears be the most exhausted fighter in the last two turns and must hang on to get to the final bell.

1993 – Kenyan Cosmas N’deti, who is running his second marathon, comes from behind and beats Kim Jae-Yong of South Korea by 10 seconds to win the Boston marathon in 2:09:33. He is the fifth African in six years to cross the finish line first. Olga Markova of Russia defends her title with a time of 2:25:27.

1998 – Michael Jordan of Chicago scores 44 points to lead the Bulls over the New York Knicks 111-109 in the last game of the regular season, scoring his 10th NBA record title averaging 28.7 points per game. Jordan spends most of the game on the free throw line, 22 of 24.

2009 – Rafael Nadal dominates Novak Djokovic in the third set to become the first player to win five consecutive titles in the Monte Carlo Masters, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in Monaco. The top-ranked Spaniard, however, lost a set to the clay tournament for the first time since the 2006 final against Roger Federer.

2010 – Robert Kiprono Cheruiyot from Kenya won the Boston Marathon, breaking the course record by 82 seconds in 2:05:52. Ethiopian Teyba Erkesso won the women’s race in 2:26:11, ahead of Russia’s Tatyana Pushkareva at the finish.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press