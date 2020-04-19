The time has come for universal DH

Although no concrete decision has been made, you must congratulate Major League Baseball for the multitude of ideas they bring up in hopes of a 2020 season.

From the potential realignment of the year to the sequestration of the players, league officials, property and the players ’union have launched various plans on the wall in hopes of seeing something stick.

As all parties involved can attest, you can’t please everyone all the time, but one thought brought up during the realignment conversation that can and should stay is the universal designated hitter. All the gasps of the purists aside, not only does a universal DH make sense, but it would also be a positive thing for fantasy baseball.

Throwers are no longer treated to be complete ball players. They are gifted specialists, and to put someone’s talent at risk because that is how it was done over a century ago is ridiculous.

Jacob deGrom, Masahiro Tanaka and Adam Wainwright are just a few of the starting pitchers who have had a stick or baseball injury and if you’ve played fantasy and lost one of them, you know what we are talking about here.

Imagine, with a universal DH, the Braves no longer have to worry about their third basic battle between Johan Camargo and Austin Riley. The Mets won’t have to worry about keeping a high-priced contract with Yoenis Cespedes on the bench for injury / defense reasons, as his heel can heal just enough to take home hacks.

And what about Milwaukee’s logjam at first base and the outside field around the corner? Justin Smoak can play in first base, Avisail Garcia can play in the outdoor field every day while Ryan Braun extends his professional hitting career.

Each National League team has the talent and the ability to keep up with baseball, and it is also becoming a way for young people to start their full-time careers earlier than usual. Imagine Garrett Hampson no longer waiting for the direction of the Rockies to make room for him. The DH allows them to mix in the popular perspective now rather than worrying about the options of the minor leagues.

With apologies to everyone who believes that we should still follow the 1845 regulations here in 2020, universal DH makes sense for everyone. The launchers are happier. Young people are more likely to develop. And fantastic baseball owners get a much richer talent pool.

