We can tell you that while it is true that the NHL has explored the possibility of ending the 2019-2020 season in a remote location such as Manchester, NH, Sixth Avenue has determined that the infrastructure in such a location would not be sufficient to support such a massive undertaking.

Instead, Slap Shots learned that the league is now focusing on gaming in an NHL city (perhaps more than one) that has been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, the curve of which follows positively, and is located in a state whose social distancing regulations would be relaxed by the time the first puck is ready to be released.

The effort faces the same huge hurdles that have been repeatedly cataloged in recent weeks and that apply to all sports, not just hockey. Athletes and team support staff, etc., should essentially be separated from society for the duration of their respective seasons while being regularly tested for COVID-19. Of course, the games would be played without fans.

Sources on both sides of the aisle told us that the NHL teams continue to press for the resumption and completion of the regular season that would precede a traditional Stanley Cup playoff tournament. But it will not happen. I understand that completely conflict free teams don’t want to owe refunds or credits to their local TV partners, but sorry.

The Red Wings, senators, kings, devils and the like do not come together – a daunting task in itself given the myriad of travel restrictions around the world – in order to be isolated for a training camp. three weeks and up to 13 completely meaningless games each. It’s ridiculous. We live in a surreal environment, but let’s be a bit realistic here too.

Yes, the guys want to play, and not just because of the implications of the receiver. But we can, with authority, tell you that there is nothing close to unanimity within the Players Association with regard to players who leave their families during what could take up to a few months for those of the teams who advance deeply in the playoffs.

Slap Shots learned that union management told players on a conference call Thursday that a summer recovery would generate about $ 350 million in revenue from existing television and sponsorship contracts. This number is believed to be based on a 24-team playoff format preceded by two or three exhibition games per team.

The NHL said the recovery could generate between $ 450 million and $ 500 million, but that range is assumed to be based on the completion of the full schedule. Both parties agree that $ 1 billion in hockey-related revenue will be lost if there is no more play this year.

The league has focused on this season, but entirely. But the most massive problems await us. The escrow / escrow system and the current ABC under which the NHL operates will not be viable for this consortium – which generates between 40 and 50% of its revenues from door receipts, concessions, parking, etc. The NHL continues to talk about the need for a full 2020-2021 season, but what does that mean even in the most likely scenario of most (if not all) NHL cities still banned from organize events with mass gatherings when fall arrives?

There have been discussions between the NHL and the Palestinian Authority on the possibility of extending the CBA, which is set to expire after 2021-2022. The players were informed Thursday of a possible plan to stabilize the ceiling over the next three seasons at the current $ 81.5 million in order to ease their escrow burden.

In my opinion, the Palestinian Authority should not negotiate a long-term work agreement under these unfavorable conditions. The league is obviously with its 50-50 distribution imposed by escrow deductions which could reach 60% next year only (not counting the postponement escrow for this season), but this rigid ceiling system linked to the HRR is not a viable government doctrine in these circumstances.

Seventeen teams were less than $ 1 million from the cap, and five other clubs were less than $ 3 million from this year’s $ 81.5 million at the end of the season. You tell me how the teams will be able to operate under a flat ceiling for the next three years in an arbitration system. Although a month ago I suggested that redemptions of amnesty would be necessary, the Palestinian Authority probably would not be very favorable to a mechanism which could launch 30 to 60 additional players per year on the agent market free in a depressed economy.

There is a need for a transition agreement under which the cap and the HRR are somehow dissociated, which provides for a cap on escrow. Perhaps the Palestinian Authority would agree to suspend the arbitration and reduce the maximum duration of a contract from eight to five years. Either way, business as usual will not be sustainable for this closed-end league.

Here’s one: Sixth Avenue could certainly help things by including Seattle’s $ 650 million expansion fee into HRR in a one-time exception that the commissioner might call a stimulus package. At least 25 million of our neighbors lost their jobs during the pandemic – and millions more face financial hardship, if not ruin – so no one is suggesting that you should be sympathetic to professional athletes who face significant reductions in net wages. But that should be a burden shared between the players and the owners.

The league is focused on this summer and all the huge obstacles that stand in the way or a restart. But a bigger vision is needed for next season and those that will hopefully follow. Both parties should get to work as soon as possible. Maybe they can meet in Manchester, N.H.