The five biggest holes the Jets need to fill the 2020 NFL Draft

The Jets in this project could be like the guy who sits in a restaurant, looks at the menu and says, “Give me one of everything.”

You can consult the list and find the needs that Director General Joe Douglas must meet. That’s why the debate over what they should do with Global Choice # 11 has been so much fun. A tackle? Yes, it would work. A receiver? They also need some.

Douglas showed in free agency that his priority was to strengthen the offensive line in front of third-year quarterback Sam Darnold. You can understand that this will continue in the project. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams probably knocks on Douglas’ door, however, asking for help from his side of the ball.

There is a lot of direction to go for Douglas. Here’s how The Post views the Jets’ top five needs:

Offensive tackle

This directly concerns Darnold. Douglas signed several times in free agency to better protect the quarterback, but the tackle situation is still precarious. They signed George Fant for a three-year contract in March, and the former Seahawk is listed as their left tackle at the moment. Still, the Jets can’t feel too confident about a player who was a part-time starter in Seattle.

On the right is Chuma Edoga, who struggled as a rookie last season. If the Jets tackle at No. 11, that player may start on the left side and Fant may go on the right side, or they may want the player to put the right side for at least his rookie year. Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs and Andrew Thomas are the first four tackles. We will see who is on the board when the choice of Jets arrives.

Cornerback

Some people will say that the wide receiver is the greatest need, but the choice here is the cornerback. The Jets cut their two cornerbacks from week 1 of last year – Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts. They signed Pierre Desir and re-signed Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet. Bless Austin could also compete to start.

This cornerback team will not scare many offensive coordinators. Now they can count on Williams to organize things and protect the corners with safety assistance, but it won’t work against better quarterbacks. It’s a huge need for the Jets.

No one is talking about Florida cornerback CJ Henderson as a possibility at 11, but Douglas has to think about it. If Douglas negotiates on 11 and backs up, the cornerback becomes an even more important consideration. If he does not take one in the first round, he should take one on day 2 of the repechage.

Wide receiver

The Jets are in desperate need of an upgrade to this position. They replaced Robby Anderson, who left for Carolina in free agency, with Breshad Perriman. Jamison Crowder is back in the box. But after that, there are question marks. Quincy Enunwa will never play again. Josh Doctson and Vyncint Smith have not proven that they can be consistent contributors.

All of this must be uncomfortable for Adam Gase, a former receivers general coach. This is why some have argued that the Jets should take one of the best receivers at # 11 – CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs. But it’s a very deep receiver project, and Douglas may be able to find a solid receiver on day 2 if he takes a different direction at # 11. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Jets took multiple receivers.

Edge rusher

There is an argument to be made that this is the Jets’ greatest need. But it is lowered due to the desire to strengthen the offensive around Darnold and the lack of good rushers in this project. It’s Chase Young and everyone, and the Jets won’t have a problem with Young. The second level of pass precipitators is more likely to be drafted in late teens or the 1920s, so the only way the Jets can take one is to come back. They could write a project later in the project, but it is unlikely that this player will assist the defense immediately.

Return

Le’Veon Bell will not go anywhere in 2020, but it seems unlikely that he will be present in 2021. It is time to find a player who can support him this year and possibly take over as best the year next. Jets must add attack speed. Finding a quick return in the middle towers could boost Gase’s attack.