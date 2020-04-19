The Faroe Islands is launching a game that will allow people to “control” the locals

Fight the boredom of closing the coronavirus – in your own Faroe Islands!

The North Atlantic archipelago – up to a deadly pandemic on many mandatory lists – has thought of a unique way to entertain potential visitors: to get them to “dominate” the locals during a guided tour.

A new digital tool launched by Visit the Faroe Islands pairs of passengers with a resident, “who is their avatar on the spot taking them on a live virtual tour of the islands,” the island’s tourism department told the marketing store.

Locals are equipped with video cameras, and armchair travelers can control the characters with the joystick. Residents “run” or “jump”, but only if the commands do not place them to their detriment.

“Just like a real-life computer game, the main player controls the movements of the Faroese archipelago. They not only study the locations on foot, but also take to the sky by helicopter,” the department added.

Tourism authorities dreamed of a tool – available on mobile phones, desktops and desktops – in the early days of the deadly infection to alleviate the disappointment of “those who had to cancel or postpone their trip to the Faroe Islands – and all others stuck in insulation around the world,” according to the department’s website.