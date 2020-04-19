The Etiquette podcast adjusts the quarantine rules for coronaviruses

In November 2018, television reporter Nick Leighton started playing with the idea of ​​hosting a podcast on the label.

“There was no historic event,” says Leighton by telephone from his Manhattan home. “To me it seemed cumulative, a growing feeling of” we are probably going in the wrong direction. “The comments on the Internet were getting meaner, some of the news was getting darker. Politeness was definitely starting to get more and more elusive. I thought maybe there was something I could do there in my very, very small way. “

Soon he had traced a structure and found a cheeky name: “Were you raised by wolves?” A mutual friend presented her future co-host, Leah Bonnema, a warm and sparkling comic strip that seems to soften the edges of Leighton’s sloppy trends.

“I can be a little cold with my etiquette approaches, a little strict,” admits Leighton. “You need someone who has a more empathetic and emotional response to these problems.”

Almost immediately after the launch of “Wolves” in September, the podcast made its way. Questions from listeners poured in, perhaps because Leighton and Bonnema were ready to tackle any subject – from the manual “What is the right way to eat soup?” to contemporary problems such as co-workers spraying in the office or, “Is ghost a co-worker OK?”

In mid-March, however, when the coronavirus struck hard in the United States and New Yorkers withdrew to their apartments, public concerns changed dramatically. Suddenly Leighton was receiving text messages and emails about the most polite way to decline invitations to a “virtual hangout” from friends (especially when it is obvious that you are at home and that you are not otherwise engaged ) and, “Is it rude to ask someone for their Netflix password?”

Then, oddly enough, after a few weeks, the scripts returned to what Leighton classified as “normal” – a bride married last November still hadn’t sent thank-you notes, and a listener suspected a therapist was sending SMS during its sessions.

“My feeling is that people are currently enjoying our show to get out of the news,” says Leighton, “and don’t necessarily look to us for the headlines.”

On the podcast, Leighton is the captain of the ship, sharply directing the half-hour episodes in an unadorned tone. Meanwhile, Bonnema, who is known for announcing herself with a scream worthy of a Cartoon Network character, is given fits of disbelief – sometimes by the nature of the questions but just as often by the harshness of the solutions from Leighton. She describes herself as “a little wolf-y”.

Nick Leighton, right, and Leah Bonnema are the hosts of the label podcast “Were You Raised by Wolves?” (Phil Provencio / Eben Hall)

None of them pretends to have real references in terms of behavior. Leighton often turns to what he calls the “big names” – Emily Post, Letitia Baldridge and Judith Martin, better known as Miss Manners – and he always takes care to cite his sources. But when asked about his good faith, he cites his education in San Anselmo, California, in a Buddhist family.

“The idea of ​​compassion, empathy and kindness was very fundamental,” he says. “But when it comes to the pageantry of the label, the fish forks and the finger bowls, what kind of thing could people who went to school in Switzerland learn? I didn’t have that when I was growing up. “

For several years, he was a constant presence at East Coast red carpet events, particularly in the Hamptons, where good manners often brought him success. As many celebrities walked past aggressive journalists and elbow throwers, they frequently stopped for him because his style had to be flawlessly courteous.

“You should ask permission on the red carpet. Like, “Oh, Miss Minogue, do you have a moment for me?” Or “Oh, senator. Do you have a quick second? “Said Leighton, double Emmy recipient. “And if they refuse an invitation, you graciously accept what you would do if someone refused a dinner invitation. You don’t ask why. Celebrities are like us: they want to be treated with courtesy and respect. “

Like Leighton, Bonnema has hardly been raised in the world of party favors and thank you notes. The daughter of two professional ceramists, she grew up in a city in northwest Maine so small that New York life made her feel like she was always catching up.

“My parents are very involved in other people, part of the community, who want people to feel taken care of,” she says. “But when it comes to etiquette, I don’t think it existed. I feel like part of this show is that I’m still learning the rules.”

What she brings to the table, she says, is the thousands of hours she spent on a comedy club scene watching a wide range of humans and how they behave. Last October, she did her network television debut on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“I often joke that if the comics were to stop working, we could all be profilers for the FBI because we’ve seen so much behavior in so many situations,” she said. “You spend so much time looking at people. So I think it reinforces this awareness. Then she adds, “I’ve also been in therapy for a decade.”

“At the end of the day, our values ​​are very similar,” says Leighton. “It is not a porcelain that breaks bread, eating with its hands.”

“Sometimes!” Bonnema corrects it with a laugh.

So far, Leighton and Bonnema have had only one major disagreement during the podcast – on whether it’s okay to use your cellphone flashlight app to read a menu of restaurant. Leighton saw the practice as inexcusable, comparing the disturbance to “waving with their LEDs all around the room as if we were in a European nightclub”. Bonnema was more forgiving: “What if they can’t see?” How do you want people to read? But as an edge slipped into Leighton’s voice, Bonnema began to wilt. “It’s like our first major disagreement,” she said. “I kind of want to cry a little.”

The incident did not go unnoticed. “I would say that based on the amount of feedback I have received from our listeners, Leah was right,” said Leighton today, in a contrite tone. “So I am corrected. I was wrong. For that, I apologized. “

Listeners’ comments also resulted in bonus payments for the show, which was originally intended as a fortnightly podcast. Leighton began to notice almost immediately that when they received a negative comment on iTunes, it was often the distance between the new episodes. The bonus spots, which appear every two weeks between regular broadcasts, allow them to discuss listeners’ emails, text messages and voice messages, which attracts the most free requests.

“We received a drunk call last week,” reports Bonnema happily. “They kept [passing] the phone back and forth, and then they fought. “It was the best,” says Leighton.

A recent question – “Is there a polite way to eat Cheetos?– led to the discovery that Leighton never actually ate Cheeto. “It didn’t happen in my macrobiotic vegan home,” he said before suggesting that he would offer chopsticks to guests if he decided to serve Cheetos as “an appetizer”.

Each episode of “Wolves”, recorded before the country closed in Leighton’s apartment in Chelsea, is released almost entirely unedited.

“The way it works is Leah comes over and I make a pot of coffee, then we chat and catch up, then we record [several] episodes, which are pretty much live on tape. So what you hear is exactly what we talked about, “says Leighton, conceding that he sometimes has to circumcise” um “or a moaning mermaid on his busy street.

Sometimes he feels compelled to delete one of Bonnema’s long digressions, but even this is rare. “One of the nice things about Leah is that her whole life is live, she is a storyteller. And that’s how I think about the show – like a 30-minute story with a start, a middle and an end. “

Separated by quarantine, Leighton posted Instagram photos of “Before Hours” Travel around the world and Bonnema put together clips from a 2011 series that she called “Advice for the post-apocalyptic relationship” (“Wow, did I call him,” she says). To push them back until they can record together, in a period of self-quarantine, they have accumulated enough episodes to carry them out in May. “But our show is designed to be always green. It’s supposed to be timeless, ”says Leighton of the lessons learned from his catalog, which is full of advice on returning damaged gifts, replying to all and stealing baby names.

In other words, while we shelter on the spot inside our houses or we wait in a supermarket line mandated with social distance or that we walk in the afternoon in almost empty streets, the etiquette rules still apply.

“The reason that etiquette is important is that it is a set of rules that the company has agreed to,” says Leighton. “We know that when we go to someone’s house, they take our coat, they offer us a drink, we sit down. We know what we are supposed to do when we enter. It’s not like, “Where should I go?” Should I enter your room? “No! Knowing the label can help us feel better about the way we are supposed to act. And the way we are supposed to act today is no different. It’s the same model, it’s always available. We just need to know how to modify it slightly.