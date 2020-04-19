SoCal Park takes a non-gnarled road to keep snowboarders out of the coronaviruses

This is do not what someone has never meant by “sidewalk surfing”.

A city in southern California reportedly dumped tons of sand into a popular skatepark to keep skaters hard outside during the coronavirus pandemic.

San Clemente officials poured 37 tonnes of sand into the Ralphs Skate Court after snowboarders were caught red-handed ignoring the “no intrusion” signs.

The signs were posted after the city closed all of its parks and recreation facilities on April 1, as part of the coronavirus home stay order, San Clemente Times reported.

“On April 1, we let it play to see if users would respect the closure,” said Samantha Wylie, city recreation manager for beaches, parks and recreation.

“During this [two-week period], we saw people continue to skate in the park, groups gathered, children with their parents; he became a regular [occurrence]. It seems that the closure is not respected. “

Cities across the country seek to control their public space during the coronavirus epidemic to ensure that people follow the rules of social distancing.

Wyle stated that exit sand was a cheap option for a park that is not surrounded by any high fencing.

“We have considered fencing. Fencing is really hard to get right now, and we know we have already skated at skate park, and it is just jumped, “said Wylie, adding,” We also considered safety, but it comes at a cost.

“It cost us nothing to put sand in it (and) it will cost us nothing to remove it. That is why we chose this decision.”

The measure classified the San Clemente Skatepark Coalition, a non-profit organization that helped raise funds for the park.

Coalition chair Stephanie Aguilar told The Times that the city could have contacted the coalition and used the group to communicate the need for social distancing.

She said it was a double standard for snowboarders.

“Social distance has not been followed in many different areas, whether on our trails, our tennis courts, our basketball courts, our walking trails; we have not seen the city pouring sand on the walking trail, ”said Aguilar.

“We have not seen them pouring sand on another sports area used. It just plays on, sort of flow in this double standard with which the skate community has been treated. “