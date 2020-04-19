Shaq’s daughter Amirah O’Neal joins brother Shareef at LSU

Almost three decades later, the O’Neals are back on Bayou. Two of them.

First, Shareef O’Neal, the eldest son of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, was transferred to LSU. And now his daughter Amirah is also heading there, choosing the Tigers as a university choice.

Their father was a star at LSU, winning a pair of SEC Player of the Year awards before embarking on an NBA Hall of Fame career that started with the Orlando Magic and included four NBA titles, three of which with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 6 foot 2 inch Admirah was a star at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California, averaging 17.2 points per game. She was an All-Division 3 Second Team selection by Max Preps as a junior.

“One of the toughest decisions for someone my age is going from high school to college,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday. announcing his decision. “Although I don’t know exactly what awaits me, I am ready to accept the challenge. I never imagined myself saying that, but I am delighted to say that I decided to commit to being a student-athlete at LSU alongside my brother Shareef O’Neal. I am Sooooo grateful to spend my next 4 years as a tiger. “

Shareef, a 6’9-inch forward, was a highly regarded, four-star hope in the top 40 of the high school before signing with UCLA. A heart problem requiring surgery cost him his entire freshman season, and he hasn’t played much this season, appearing in 13 games and averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds before choosing to transfer. He officially joined the LSU on Wednesday.

“BROTHER DUO! Congratulations to my sister for her commitment to LSU, “ Shareef tweeted.