Red Bulls Sean Davis details his life during a coronavirus break

Red Bulls midfielder Sean Davis takes Post readers behind the scenes as he not only attempts to prepare for the resumption of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but – as captain and representative players – to keep teammates informed and prepared. As said to Brian Lewis.

For Red Bull fans, I hope above all that everyone is fine. I hope everyone is safe, I hope everyone is healthy and I hope we will continue to take care of each other.

Second, we miss the fans who show up at Red Bull Arena, we miss their support. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s a complicated time, but luckily my family, friends and everyone at the club are in good health as far as I know. For my part, everyone is fine, so I am grateful.

I live in Jersey City, which is very close to New York, and obviously New Jersey also has a lot of cases. My decision was to avoid going home to Holmdel, so I didn’t come back because I don’t want to put my parents in danger. It was not worth it. They are part of a high risk group.

But I do them FaceTime pretty much every day. And luckily my brother is at home. He did a great job taking care of them. Unfortunately, I could not see them, but it is the right decision in the long term.

From an individual point of view, I am a player representative. Not so long ago, I was in New York, in February, to help negotiate the CBA on the side of the association of players sitting opposite the MLS. But things changed quickly. The world has changed.

When I was appointed captain, I was really proud, excited. My first thought was: how can I make this team the best it can be? How can I get the most out of my teammates? I only thought from a sporting point of view. But that changed quickly last month. Instead of football, we are now talking about health and wellness – this is the most important thing.

Personally, I have tried to stay as informed as possible about what is going on. I watched Governor Murphy and Governor Cuomo every day so that I could pass this information on to my teammates to try to keep the guys as informed as possible.

The players’ representative of each team was able to hold a conference call with Commissioner Don Garber. He has a lot to do, but he took the time to chat with us. It was great to hear from her. It was great to know that he was thinking of us.

The goal at the moment is still to play the entire regular season of 34 games. But there are a lot of unknowns, a lot of ifs, a lot of uncertainty. We are all going to have to be flexible.

I hope we can play a full season, but you never know how it will go, and it will take time. I don’t want to give anyone false hope. This is obviously the best of times. We have to see how it goes.

We have video chat sessions on Zoom with our fitness coaches where we are all together, showing our faces. We have cinema sessions for attackers, defenders, specific positions such as central midfielders. Every Friday, we have video chats, randomize them into groups of three and we catch up.

We have different personalized fitness programs. Tony Jouaux, our fitness coach does an excellent job, he looks at a lot of data. The health and wellness app records sleep, our movements, any illness we feel and anything else.

We also record our training data. We have a GPS tracking app. We do the training that our fitness coach Tony provides, then we capture the screen so that he can put it in his database, follow how we maintain our fitness as an individual but also as a team in function of position. So there are a lot of ways in which we try to stay engaged.

The most important thing is to stay safe and stay healthy, but to maximize our time away from each other so that when we finally get together, we can start running as a team.