Popular New York Mets fan, family hard hit by coronavirus

Pray, Mets fans, for The Pin Man.

Nick Giampietro, the popular staple at Shea Stadium and Citi Field for his pin-up swimsuit and Mets cap, was diagnosed this week with coronavirus after his mother died earlier this month at cause of COVID-19. The father of the Howard Beach resident is also currently hospitalized in Queens due to the viral pandemic.

“Going to the games and interacting with everyone is something that I have so much fun doing and I miss it right now,” Giampietro told the Post on Saturday. “I miss all the camaraderie and all the love of Mets fans. I just hope that everything will return to normal, or somewhat normal, in the near future, as we all do.

“And I just want to tell everyone that this is a very serious thing and that they should take all possible precautions. With God watching over us, I hope we can all get through it. “

Margaret Giampietro, 87, was admitted to hospital on April 2, said her son. She immediately tested positive and died a few days later. She suffered from dementia and received regular home care from as many as five nurses, but doctors could not determine where and when she was exposed to the virus.

“We knew she was dying, but we couldn’t see her, and that’s what really sucks,” said Nick Giampietro, adding that they had had a tiny funeral procession involving only the immediate family, but they weren’t even allowed to get out of their cars at the cemetery. “We didn’t want her to go [to the hospital] at first, but she didn’t eat and she didn’t even swallow water or anything.

“We hoped that she would be able to hydrate and improve in the hospital, but it is obvious that the virus had already taken over. It immediately put a lot of fear in me and my father. “

Anthony Giampietro, 89, was tested after admitting his wife and the results also came back positive. He is currently in a Queens hospital with low oxygen levels, although he is not on a ventilator and Nick thinks his father is “getting better” and “seems to be getting stronger” from their brief conversations recent telephone calls.

Giampietro was tested immediately after his father was diagnosed and discovered on Monday that he had also contracted COVID-19.

“My chest was not feeling well,” he said. “I had a fever for a few days, I had a cough and I had this little one – I can’t really explain it – I just felt like something was moving in my throat. It was so weird.

“I seem to be getting better now, I am taking several different medications. But I have minor lung problems, so that’s what scares you a little. “

Giampietro, who has taken time off work at Andy’s Delicatessen in Middle Village, says closing down businesses, schools and banning large gatherings was the measure necessary to help stem the spread of the virus, even if it meant postpone the season in baseball and other sports.

“Honestly, I think they are doing the right thing,” said Giampietro. “The idea is to protect the elderly and everyone, and you don’t know who is wearing it. I miss my baseball as much as anyone, probably more, just because I like what I do with the stadium supporters.

“But it’s more important. We are not going to have baseball or anything if we are not healthy. “

Giampietro, who turns 62 next week, started racing as a Pin Man at the Mets games in 2006. But he has been playing games regularly since his father took him to the home team opening in 1968, a 3-0 shutout by Jerry Koosman. against the San Francisco Giants, he remembers easily.

Nick and his parents were also separately present for the historic comeback in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series against Boston, and he was back at Shea two nights later when the Mets won their most recent championship against the Red Sox.

“Game 7 was supposed to be on a Sunday, and I went to the Jets game that day, and luckily we had like four or five inches of rain and they canceled the World Series game and pushed it back to Monday, “said Giampietro. “I was so thankful for that. They have been such an important part of my life and my family, and 86 has been the culmination of being a fan of the Mets.

“But I went to so many games with my dad growing up. We were working in a restaurant called the Big Bow Wow [on Crossbay Boulevard in Howard Beach], and we used to get a lot of tickets from the bread company and the beer companies. We had seats just behind the marble at Shea. I was spoiled early. “

Giampietro wore more than 300 pins on his Mets jersey at one time, although that number declined because, as he joked, “It starts to get a little heavy as I get older.” He’ll miss walking around the hall during Mets games and taking his thousands of usual photos with other fans in 2020, especially if the season is finally played out in Arizona without fans.

“Trust me, it will hurt not to go there all year,” said Giampietro. “I am getting older and I always look forward to it every year. Every year, I get a new jersey and I put all the pins on it.

“I just feel like I’m missing a large part of my life. It will be great to do sports, but it has to be done where no one is going to get sick. I do not see how they will do it.

“I know we have to start again, but it’s going to be difficult to do, I think. It will stink watching the games with no one there, it takes part of your heart. You can’t inflate the team or anything, and there may not be any excitement either. But in these times, we have to make our own excitement. And like I said, it’s much more important. “