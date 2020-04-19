Pence Presides In Mysterious Graduation For Air Force Cadets Amid Coronavirus

Not even a pandemic can anchor these graduates of the US Air Force Academy.

Vice President Mike Pence presided over a low-key, dark departure for 967 seniors on Saturday from the Colorado Springs Academy in Colorado – in a ceremony where guests were banned and graduates’ seats spaced out eight feet to prevent members of the COVID-19 spreading class.

“We are meeting at a time of national crisis,” Pence said to the cadets on the strangely calm field, in a speech interrupted only by deaf applause from their gloved hands. “The American people rose to the challenge. Like you, they lived this moment with courage, resilience and strength. “

Graduates include the first cadets to be commissioned into the US Space Force, the new military branch created by President Trump five months ago.

Seniors completed their last weeks of classes in isolation on campus, while their 3,000 classmates were sent home to take their courses online.

Their graduation ceremony was moved from the Falcon stadium, his traditional home, to Terrazzo, the grassy parade ground in the center of the campus.

Piles of snow were piled up on the edge of the field and piled under retired fighter jets parked at the corners of the quadrilateral.

Pence walked alone to a small stage, offering greetings – but not handshakes – to the academy officials on the platform.

The graduates, dressed in their parade uniforms but not protective masks, marched on the ground in six long spaced columns.

They could not receive their diplomas directly and their names were not announced during the truncated ceremony. Instead, they stayed in place on the vast grounds to take the oath as officers.

There, they indulged in less than a minute of celebration – whooping, shouting and tossing their white hats in the air as a formation of eight F-16 Fighting Falcons hovered over them. But everyone stayed in the boxes that had been painted on the grass to separate them.

They attached white masks to the mouth and nose before leaving.

“America is being tested today,” Pence told the cadets. “But when the difficulties arise, the Americans meet.”