Odell Beckham’s trade rumors won’t stop – whatever the Browns say

It may be a Sisyphus task, but the Browns are trying to crush Odell Beckham Jr.’s trade rumors again.

The wide catcher’s name is rumored staple and has been this offseason again in several reports, although the team continues to deny having any discussions about his move.

“It’s the truth,” said a Browns source. ESPN Adam Schefter.

The OBJ rumor mill recently turned up on Saturday when Bleacher report reported that three sources “believe it is only a matter of time before Beckham is traded from the Browns.” It’s not because of an attitude problem, the report says, but rather because of a potentially poor fit with the Browns Baker Mayfield quarterback.

In their first season together last year, Mayfield targeted Beckham 133 times and logged in for 74 receptions, 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Overall, Mayfield completed 59.4% of his passes as the Browns’ season started with huge expectations, 6-10 and the dismissal of first-year coach Freddie Kitchens.

Beckham, whom the Giants traded to Cleveland less than a year after signing it for a $ 95 million five-year extension, recently surfaced in another commercial rumor when WFAN Marc Malusis reported on Wednesday that Browns were in talks with the Vikings on an exchange for the wide receiver.

Like all other reports that have come out since Beckham landed in Cleveland, the Browns have also tried to shut it down.

“It’s frustrating, of course,” Paul DePodesta, director of strategy for the Browns, told reporters on Thursday. “It is pretty clear what we are trying to build. The idea that we would get out of this core makes no sense and is not something we are exploring.”