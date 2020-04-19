NYCFC players use video games to make up for downtime

Sébastien Ibeagha always wakes up at 8 a.m. and prepares breakfast. He trains unless it is a day off. Then he turns to one of the last pleasures of life unaffected by social isolation to fill his empty schedule: he spends on his Xbox.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of sports that followed, the New York City FC defender is one of many professional athletes facing a huge surplus of free time. He and several teammates turn to “Call of Duty” to fill this void.

For some team members, the game (they specifically play the title of “Modern Warfare”) was a very difficult substitute for the intensity of professional sports. The club faced Mexican giant Tigres on March 11 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals, losing 1-0 in a tense affair and one of the club’s biggest games. Now, some NYCFC players are continuing this stimulation by shouting on their TVs instead.

“I think it makes me pretty angry when he simulates things going on in the field,” Ibeagha told the Post by phone.

Ibeagha and his most frequent play partner on the team – auxiliary goalkeeper Brad Stuver – play “Call of Duty” for hours, now spending their days complaining about “campers” (players hiding in the game) instead of missed field calls.

“As a professional athlete, we can play the game we love [right now], but our whole life is devoted to this feeling of competition. … And when we fail to train and do it every day, guys sometimes have a hard time filling that gap, ”said Stuver.

Other NYCFC players maintain their mental health in different ways.

After sleeping, Joe Scally, 17, prefers to play “FIFA” with his brother or teammate (and teenager) James Sands.

Veteran defender Anton Tinnerholm avoids the game altogether.

“I’m too old to play FIFA,” said the 29-year-old during a recent conference call.

Not everyone is designed to be a player – or even the same type of player.

Although Ibeagha and Stuver are heavily focused on the results of their “Call of Duty” exploits, teammate Keaton Parks has a more lax approach to the game when he joins us.

“I’m here to hang out, you know,” the midfielder said to the dismay of his teammates during a Google Hangouts video chat. “I’m not here to do dubbing.”

“See, that’s the problem here,” replied Ibeagha.

Parks, who admits he is the worst of the game, plays it for only an hour or two at a time and uses it extensively as a vehicle to interact with friends. His approach may be ridiculed by his ultra-competitive teammates, but in fact illustrates the connective abilities of the game in the middle of the MLS game suspension.

NYCFC has done its part to keep team members in touch. There is an active WhatsApp group for players, coaches and support staff, and the team has organized several fitness classes on Zoom. Still, the stay-at-home guidelines deprived athletes of almost all face-to-face interactions, so the makeshift locker room in “Call of Duty” took on added importance for Ibeagha, Stuver and Parks.

The jokes made possible by the game have not changed, but each “turn off your console” or any real conversation via their headsets has temporarily become the backbone of the trio’s real friendship.

“It allows us to let off steam this way, for the guys you usually see every day,” said Ibeagha.

NYCFC players will continue to move away from their screens and occupy their time with other things, in addition to training. Stuver reads and prepares meals, and Scally is sometimes dragged outside by his father to play basketball.

Still, it’s easy to see why the game – with its social byproduct and rigor – can be particularly addictive for athletes.

“Even if it’s not the same thing,” said Stuver, “it’s something.”