North Korean authorities were alerting the public to the spread of coronavirus cases in late March – despite bully dictator Kim Jong-un who continues to deny the existence of the virus in his country, according to a new report.

Hermit Kingdom officials alerted residents that the cases were arise in three specific places, anonymous sources told Radio-Free Asia.

“[They] organized a conference for all residents entitled “Let’s all work together on the coronavirus quarantine project for [successfully] implement the policies of the Supreme Guide, ”a resident of Ryanggang province told RFA, who requested anonymity.

Speakers said positive tests for the virus have returned in the capital, Pyongyang, as well as in South Hwanghae province to the southwest and North Hamgyong province to the northwest, the newspaper reported.

Speakers at mandatory meetings did not specify the number of confirmed cases documented.

As the virus spread around the world, Pyongyang had fortified its borders and ordered any foreigner from a country who had reported a case of COVID-19 to quarantine it for 30 days.

Kim officials praised the policies when they said the virus had not yet hit the country, even as the pandemic spread to neighboring countries.

“So far, not a single person has been infected with the new coronavirus in our country,” said Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department at the central anti-epidemic headquarters in North Korea, during ‘a press conference on April 1, according to RFA.

The confirmed cases hit an under-prepared North Korean healthcare system where some hospitals don’t even have reliable running water and electricity, the FRG said.

North Korea still hasn’t officially reported a single case on Sunday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.