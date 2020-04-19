NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah Discusses Giants and Jets Strategy

Steve Serby puts NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah on the program for a few questions and answers before Thursday’s kickoff for this season’s draft will be held at a distance.

Q: You lean Jedrick Wills toward the Giants with the fourth choice. Why him compared to the two other tackles you like, Mekhi Becton and Tristan Wirfs?

A: These are sort of the whispers you hear in the league. I really like Wills. I think he’s the most ready to play right now. So when you look at the kind of strange circumstances we find ourselves in, this is one of them. He has a better band than Wirfs. [But] I would take Becton, I like it the most.

Q: What happens if Isaiah Simmons is ranked high on the Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman’s selection board? Does he always take an offensive tackle?

A: I think, when you look at their situation, I can’t say where they would have these guys, but for me, I have a fairly high rating on Mekhi Becton. Isaiah Simmons is ranked higher, but he’s close enough to me that I should take the tackle because I want to protect my quarterback. If you think he is a Hall of Fame player compared to a solid beginner, you take the Hall of Fame player. That might be the decision he faces there, but I think it’s a little closer between these two guys … maybe other people too.

Q: Between your top three attacking tackles – Becton, Wills and Wirfs – and Simmons, you mean?

A: Yeah. It’s close enough where I would probably take the tackle.

Q: Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold: Where would they rank in this quarterback class?

A: Sam would probably be in on the conversation for me. I gave him and Joe Burrow the same rating, so it would be close. I think Joe would probably get the green light just because he was a little cleaner, the way he played. Sam has more arm talent. Daniel Jones for me would have been behind Burrow and Tua [Tagovailoa], but in front [Justin] Herbert. He would have been right there.

Q: How important is it for Jets general manager Joe Douglas to get Darnold a # 1 receiver instead of continuing to build the offensive line?

A: I think they need a top player. I think that these two conditions must be fulfilled. But what you don’t want to do is hit an offensive lineman at the expense of an elite catcher, or do the opposite. When you look at the big plan out there, Joe has a lot of years on his [six-year] contract, so they’re going to be patient. The goal is in three years, when you look back, you want to see that you have accumulated a bunch of top notch players. This will be the challenge, it is to try to move on the board, not only in the first round, but in the other rounds, to be sure that you can maximize this. I think the offensive line is the priority. If it’s close, you definitely go with the offensive line on the receiver in my opinion. But I won’t be in the business of reaching someone you don’t like just to take an offensive lineman.

Q: How many notes in the first round do you have in total in this project?

A: It probably cuts me off at around 29 years old.

Q: Sleepers?

A: [Louisiana Tech cornerback] Amik Robertson. He’s got a ton of production, he’s really tough, he’s too small [5-foot-9, 183 pounds], but there is going to be a day 1 from nickel. He’s funny. I don’t know he’s a great sleeper but a guy like [Boise State receiver] John Hightower, he has great speed. He is a home hitter, and they use some in the racing game on fly sweeps.

Q: The Panthers have just signed Christian McCaffrey for a contract worth $ 16 million a year. Should the Giants finally sign Saquon Barkley again?

A: I think you can be patient. I would be more likely to try to extend it as long as possible. Go to the franchise part of the agreement, the fifth year option, then go to the franchise label, then make those decisions at that time. I do not think, with the nature of this position, that you should go out in front of him as you would for any position. I want to have more time to assess before locking myself into long-term agreements. He is a special and special player and this attack runs through him, which is why they must surround him with a few nails so that they can start winning and not waste all his assets in a bad football team.

Q: What if Douglas wanted to trade Jamal Adams? What would be fair?

A: I don’t know, it’s difficult not only because of the type of player he is, but also because of what he brings from the point of view of leadership. It would take an awful lot. You talk about a [first-rounder] and a few other things, whether it’s a 1, a player and another choice, or a choice 1 and 2. It’s going to be a high asking price.

Q: Who’s been a guy in the years that you’ve rated as “not to be missed” who’s missed?

A: The one I always come back to is the [Seahawks] Wake Forest linebacker Aaron Curry. He was a clean player, of great character, intelligent, super-productive. He was like Khalil Mack, but in Wake Forest.

Q: Do you expect fewer transactions in this draft pandemic?

A: Not in the first round, perhaps. I think on day 3 you can see that where time is short. Maybe a small reduction in the exchanges there, but in the first round, I don’t think many people understand that these exchanges are all accepted before the project even starts. When you’re on the clock, you call and say, “Hey, do you want to do it?” All negotiations have already taken place, so there is no need to make a long extended phone call. It’s just a simple, “Do you want to do this, yes or no?”

Q: What is the biggest lesson you learned from watching the old Baltimore GM Ozzie Newsome when you were with the Ravens?

A: I would say Ozzie is the best listener I know. He hears everything, not just players, when talking to prospects. … If something doesn’t sound right, then he can ask the right question. For a guy with a gold jacket in his closet, his humility that he showed as a leader was something that I will always remember.

Q: What made him an elite appraiser?

A: He had an idea of ​​that, and he wasn’t hooked on the numbers – what this guy ran, what he jumped. … He really, really had a good eye for that, he trusted his eyes. And he knew what makeup looked like, and he had this vision of what he wanted it to look like. I think it comes in part from these Browns games which were really dirty and physical and difficult. He could report fraud and he could identify the authentic agreement. They still do it today, they talk about guys who “play like crows”. This genre comes from Ozzie.

Q: Joe Douglas?

A: Joe grew up in this area. Joe is a doctoral student in the way Ozzie Newsome searches and watches players. I think you will see many of the same types of players and the same types of leadership there. He was very close to Ozzie. Ozzie was definitely a mentor for Joe, so I think you will see a lot in his DNA as GM.

Q: What is the biggest lesson you learned from watching former NFL Network colleague and current Raiders general manager Mike Mayock?

A: Mike is a great example of just no shortcuts. Getting hold of the project is such an important task. You have to start early, you have to stay disciplined and you have to get the job done. I will always have immense respect for the way he attacked this work, and I try to do the same. The other advice he shared with me early on, which is the same advice I received as a Boy Scout, is, “Make your own mistake.” There is nothing worse than being swayed and changing your opinion about something for the sake of popularity.

Q: What are your favorite memories of young Mel Kiper Jr.?

A: (Laughs) Everyone goes back there with [former Colts GM Bill] Throw away. But my favorite memory of Mel has nothing to do with what he did on television. Mel put me [as] his last quarterback in his draft guides my last year. I had met him a year or two before, [ESPN’s] Chris Mortensen. It was 100% just because Mel is a good human being and a nice guy that he put my name at the bottom of this list.

Q: In that case, can you report to Mr. Irrelevant?

A: (Laughs) I was Mr. Mel’s Irrelevant. This is who I was.

Q: What was the screening report on you when you were the Appalachian State quarterback from 1998 to 2000?

A: I don’t think he even had one. I think at that time, you had the list where you get a summary, you get a paragraph, and then there is like “and here are some other names”. I was definitely the last name on the list. I don’t think I got some sort of writing there.

Q: Give me an assessment of quarterback Daniel Jeremiah.

A: He is undersized, competitive, decent athlete … but not a strong arm … the arm is very disappointing. And also had durability issues, it was still notched. It’s someone you would bring for an internship, you wouldn’t want to bring him to camp.

Q: Could Jarrett Stidham be the New England guy? How about fans of the Patriots?

A: He could be, he is really talented. I was fortunate enough to watch him launch as an Elite 11 consultant a few years ago in Los Angeles. … Tua was there, he was launching, a bunch of guys from last year’s draft, they were there. And [Stidham] threw it better than any of those kids. He played in this clumsy offense at Auburn. There is an adjustment period for him, and it will take time, but I think if you just look at physical talent, he is very talented.

Q: The 2004 draft was your first working draft when you were with the Ravens as a scout. Do you think three-quarters – Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger – are members of the Hall of Fame?

A: Yes, yes. Look, I’ve had a front row seat calling these Charger games for two years – I know last year didn’t go the way they wanted – but I think Rivers, the longevity he had and the high level he played at, I think he’s a Hall of Famer. I think the other two guys, when you look at what they left with the Super Bowls, I think that’s enough. So I think all of them are quarters of the Hall of Fame.

Q: Have you ever imagined a career in television?

A: No, I loved the draft … but I had no idea how you would get there. Maybe a faint distant thought. It just happened like that.

Q: Your father David had a huge influence.

A: My father is a pastor in a large church [Shadow Mountain Community Church] in San Diego, and he has a department of radio and television, so he has traveled all over the country and all over the world to speak. It was still my priority to be present at all my sporting events. I think he missed one of my high school soccer games in four years, and that’s because he was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. And my university career, there would be very few games missing. He was always very supportive, always there with some of the doors that he was able to open for me professionally, because he spoke in many chapels and had the opportunity for me to participate in the NBA All-Star Games , he was chaplain for the San Diego Clippers when I was a kid. The reason I’m on TV where I am right now is because of his friendship and relationship with Chris Mortensen, and Mort was the [one] which opened many doors for me to give me the opportunity.

Q: What was your childhood idol?

A: I was a big fan of two teams – I loved the Chargers, living in San Diego, and I also loved the Dallas Cowboys. I had bad years with both teams in the 80s. Junior Seau was the guy from San Diego, and Troy Aikman was a bit of my guy for the Cowboys. In terms of baseball, you grew up in San Diego, Tony Gwynn is as big as possible. It was worth watching a lot of bad baseball games to see Tony Gwynn every night.

Q: How did you feel about the 1998 Peyton Manning-Ryan Leaf draft?

A: I was young, but I just remember thinking, “Wow, these guys are going to be somehow the faces of the NFL for the next 15 years.” It’s such a great example of what the draft is, it’s sort of the ultimate crapshoot, right? To get one that will be a Hall of Fame on Mount Rushmore from the quarters, and the other that has blazed.

Q: Three guests?

A: Peter from the Bible; Dr. J, because I loved him when I was little. I would love to hear stories from him; Ronald Reagan, with everything he has done, from Hollywood to the Governor to the President. I think he would have interesting stories.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Fletch”.

Q: Favorite actor?

A: Tom Cruise.

Q: Favorite actress?

A: Jennifer Lawrence.

Q: Favorite singer / artist?

A: U2.

Q: Favorite meal?

A: Mexican – carne asada.

Q: What do you hope viewers will say about Daniel Jeremiah?

A: I hope they say this guy gave us good information … had strong opinions. But more than anything else, they can say that this guy is having a lot of fun. You can say he really likes what he does… and it’s not a chore [to watch]. It’s an incredible opportunity he has, and you can see it on his face.

Q: Mayock made the jump to Raiders GM. What if you became GM?

A: It just has to be the perfect situation at the right time. My children are still growing up here, and I love being able to attend all of their events and sporting events without running out of games. Now is not the right time. This is something you may be considering. But I have a very good concert right now, I’m going to enjoy this one.

Q: Some GMs wanted to postpone the project due to the pandemic. Do you think it’s a good idea to have it now?

A: Well, there won’t be a perfect time to have it with the current situation in the world. I see both sides. I understand the concern of people who wanted to push it back, but I also understand the fact that there will not be a perfect time to do it, and you are not putting anyone in danger with the way we are pulling it from. I think at the end of the day we will think about it and say it was the right decision. First, it will give us something to focus on, it will be uplifting and fun, and it will not put anyone in danger.

Q: Will Roger Goodell wear a suit?

A: (Laughs) It’s a great call. I do not know. … I don’t know if he does casual business. I can tell you one thing, I’ll wear a coat and tie, more than likely jeans and flip-flops underneath, but no one will ever know, so don’t tell anyone.

Q: Von Miller has COVID-19.

A: It’s scary. This shows you that it can reach anywhere. This disease doesn’t care who you are, where you come from, your income, the region of the country you are in, your health, whatever. It’s a great reminder for all of us to be as careful as possible, and we hope we’ll be on the other side of it.

Q: Starting golf will be different from football.

A: I think golf would be the easiest, maybe driving golf and racing cars, right? I am optimistic from the point of view that we have a lot of brilliant people working on this thing and trying to find a solution. Fortunately, there is time here for the NFL before everything cracks up, so we’ll see what changes happen by then.

Q: How weird would a fanless football season be?

A: Look, I would take football on a high school field with no fans, just to get it back. I know it would be different and it would have to adapt to it, but if they find a way to recover football in whatever capacity, you will not get the same energy as you get in a crowded stadium, but you’ve been to some of these joint practices and some of them that are closed, and I went there when these two teams are on a training ground and it’s hot, and there is no fans out there, in a closed practice, and it can get pretty intense and the football can be really good. If that’s what it ended up in, I would take it.