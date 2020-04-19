New York golf courses may reopen with coronavirus restrictions

Golf courses have been in a gray area since New York State closed non-essential businesses last month. At first, some were open and busy on sunny days, finding ways to encourage social distancing, while others were completely closed, with no way to make this happen.

Then Governor Andrew Cuomo on April 9 added golf courses to the list of non-essential businesses, closing them. The governor’s best assistant, Melissa DeRosa, said playing golf was “contrary to the message” that the state was trying to send about everyone staying at home and obeying social distancing.

After what was surely a lot of pleading from one of the many seasonal industries crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, the state changed its guidelines on Friday saying that golf courses can be left open – with restrictions.

According to the guidelines set out by the Empire State Development, the state authority responsible for determining essential and non-essential businesses, golf courses are still considered non-essential, so they are not allowed to employ employees. But they can use “essential services, such as soil maintenance to avoid unsafe conditions; and security, provided by employees, contractors or vendors. “

For a golf course with daily greens fees, this probably means that the fees should be paid online. It is hard to think that a security guard or a green guard could ostensibly be considered a sales clerk.

For private lessons, the rule states that they “may allow individuals to access property as long as there are no gatherings of any kind and an appropriate social distance of six feet between individuals is strictly respected ”. The presumption would be that “security” enforces these rules.

Many public golf courses are owned by the state – such as the five courses at Bethpage Park on Long Island, including the famous Black Course – or by individual cantons. State rules also declared that “open parks and other public spaces” are open, “except for playgrounds and other congregational areas where social distance cannot be respected.”

Golf courses have tried to stay open from the start by doing things like raising cups an inch or two from the ground, or putting polystyrene foam inside the cup, so the ball doesn’t not go down completely. In this way, the flag can remain and does not need to be touched. The use of motorized carts was also stopped, as were the shopping carts.

Thus, golfers carrying their own bags or using wheeled strollers were allowed, and it was possible to maintain social distancing rules and continue playing. This is again possible, and the rules must be strictly followed in order to keep the golf courses open.