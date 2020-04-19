Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie looking to play for Nigeria at Olympics

Goalkeeper Spencer Dinwiddie plans to acquire a Nigerian passport to play for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics, according to The Athletic.

Dinwiddie, who was not among the 44 players announced as finalists for the U.S. team spots, may be eligible to play for Nigeria if he succeeds in his passport search. He confirms The Athletic’s report with a simple answer on his Twitter page.

“Well now you all know lol,” Dinwiddie tweeted.

The Southern California native did not explain why Nigeria was his choice, but Dinwiddie would join a team that has already qualified for the Olympics after finishing as the best African team at the FIBA ​​World Cup. 2019.

The Nigerian team is coached by Golden State Warriors assistant and former NBA head coach Mike Brown. The Nigeria team will include NBA players such as Orlando Al-Farouq forward Aminu, Minnesota Timberwove forward Josh Okogie, Josh Okogie, Ekpe Udoh and Cimezie Metu.

Dinwiddie, who turned 27 on April 6, had his best professional season before the NBA stopped playing in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, averaging 20.6 points per game and a career-high average for assists (6.8 per game) and rebounds (3.5 per contest). . Dinwiddie finished 10th in All-Star voting for the Eastern Conference guards.