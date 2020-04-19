Muir Calen Bullock’s defensive back commits to USC

Another day, another four-star engagement for USC and its rebuilt recruiting operation.

Pasadena Muir defensive back Calen Bullock has become the third engagement in four days for Trojans, which have been on the recruiting trail since the shutdown of college football in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bullock, who also plays the wide receiver, ranks 231st nationally and 21st overall in California, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. Its video announcement on Saturday gives Trojans five of the state’s top 21 prospects – and six of the top 31.

The 6 foot 2 inch 175 pound defensive back had offerings from several elite programs including Oregon, Ohio State and Texas. But he chose USC, joining safety Anthony Beavers Jr. and offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs as prospects in the state to engage in Trojans this week.

USC has nine commitments to its 2021 class, seven of which are listed as four-star prospects.

Last season, the Trojans signed only 11 players in total on the day of the national signing, while their class dropped to 78th national and last in the Pac-12 Conference.

Since Saturday, the USC has been a little ahead of the curve established a season ago. With new staff intact and excelling on the recruiting trail, the class of Trojans ranks fifth and tops its conference.