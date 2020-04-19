Mnuchin’s hopeful small business loan replenishment could come on Sunday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he “hoped” that Congress would reach an agreement on Sunday to restore the small business loan program that ran out of money last week.

“I hope we can reach an agreement that the Senate can adopt it tomorrow and that the House can resume it on Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be operational again,” said Mnuchin on Sunday. CNN “State of the Union”

Asked if this agreement could be reached on Sunday, Mnuchin replied: “I hope. I think we are very close to an agreement today and I hope we can get there.”

Speaking on CNN a few moments later the interview with Mnuchin, the leader of the senatorial minority Chuck Schumer expressed his optimism for an agreement.

“I am confident that we can reach an agreement tonight or tomorrow morning,” said the New York Democrat.

Republican members of Congress lobbied for a $ 250 billion deal to pay off the $ 350 billion paycheck protection program.

But Democrats want an additional $ 250 billion for local and state governments and hospitals that are on the front lines of the coronavirus epidemic.

“We have also entered into an SBA disaster loan agreement. So there will be another $ 50 billion in additional credits, which can make more than $ 300 billion in disaster loans. These two programs are therefore an unprecedented response to small businesses, ”said Mnuchin.

He noted that the new bill would include $ 75 billion for hospitals and testing.

More than 20 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past month.

Aid to local governments is not part of the bill.

Mnuchin said President Trump is “ready to discuss it in the next bill” but “wants to cross the finish line with a focus on small business, hospitals and testing.”

Mnuchin said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy and majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell were “on board.”