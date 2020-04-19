Mnuchin says it was his idea to put Trump’s name on stimulus checks

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it was his idea to include President Trump’s name on IRS stimulus checks sent to Americans who do not have direct deposit to help ease the financial burdens caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

We asked Mnuchin an interview on CNN if the mention of the president’s name on the checks was Trump’s suggestion.

“It was my idea. He is the president and I think he is a great symbol for the American public, “he said on” State of the Union “.

The $ 1,200 stimulus payments for eligible individuals were made by direct deposit, but checks have yet to be issued.

“The reason the checks were not paid is that we hope more people, as I said, will go to irs.gov.

It is much safer to send direct deposits, ”said Mnuchin.

“Regarding the name of the president, the president could have been authorized to sign the checks, but that would have slowed things down. We did not want to do that,” he added.

Last week, the Treasury Department ordered that Trump’s name be printed on checks sent to millions of Americans.

His name will appear on the memo line under a line that indicates that it is an “economic impact payment”.