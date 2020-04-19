Michelle Caruso-Cabrera at Congress in the epicenter of the coronavirus

For 20 years, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera was a familiar face to viewers who connected to business news on the CNBC cable network.

For a Congress candidate, this visibility could normally be an asset. But the rules of the campaign in the era of coronaviruses prevented it from taking full advantage of it. Without forgetting that she seeks to overthrow a titular who is probably even more a familiar face: the progressive representative informed by the media. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Caruso-Cabrera last week was unrecognizable under a black rain hat and a face mask as she loaded aluminum trays of Mexican food in the back of her black Jeep Cherokee parked on a street in Astoria, Queens, while rainwater was pouring from elevated subway platforms. Instead of putting pressure on residents of community centers or outside supermarkets, his public appearances were limited to weekly trips to Mt. Sinai Queens, delivering meals to the hospital’s intensive care unit from local restaurants.

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is filming a campaign video on the fire escape of her apartment in Queens, N.Y. (Michelle Caruso-Cabrera campaign)

“When I entered this race, I did not expect it to be at the epicenter of the epicenter of an international pandemic,” said Caruso-Cabrera, 53. “But that’s absolutely what’s going on here. I mean, it’s the hardest hit neighborhood in the whole country.”

Caruso-Cabrera is one of five candidates for the Democratic candidacy for the seat representing 14e Congressional District, made up of north-central Queens – which includes Elmhurst Hospital, where the crash of COVID-19 patients became a central image of the crisis in March – and the eastern part of the Bronx.

The race would be a stretch for any politician, not to mention a political newcomer who is a former Republican. Ocasio-Cortez, in the two years since his magnificent and upset victory in 2018, has become one of the most recognizable – and in some circles, revered – politicians in the country. On Wednesday, she had about $ 3.5 million for her re-election campaign. In contrast, Caruso-Cabrera has raised approximately $ 1 million.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) Listens to a hearing from the House Financial Services Committee with leaders of major banks on April 10. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

Caruso-Cabrera left his full-time position at CNBC in 2018 and has long contemplated running for political office. She says it is Ocasio-Cortez’s vocal opposition to Amazon’s attempt to build a second headquarters in the Long Island City section of Queens with the help of $ 3 billion in tax subsidies from the city and state that motivated her to enter the main race.

“She has driven 25,000 jobs from a neighborhood that has half the median income of the one just outside of Manhattan,” said Caruso-Cabrera, in what became standard discussion in his speech to voters.

Ocasio-Cortez argued that the Amazon deal was a donation of taxpayer money to the tech giant.

“Congresswoman objected to original deal because it lacked transparency and turned billions of public dollars over to a company that is already making massive profits while mistreating workers and paying no taxes federal government, “said a representative for Ocasio-Cortez.

With Caruso-Cabrera, Ocasio-Cortez has three other main Democratic opponents – James Dillon, Badrun Khan and Jose Velazquez – while eight contenders vie for the Republican nomination. According to Cook’s political report, the 14th Congress District is considered a safe seat for Democrats in the November general election, as the party’s share of the vote is 29 percentage points above the national average.

Caruso-Cabrera, who for more than two decades served as an anchor and international correspondent for CNBC and previously worked as a producer for the Spanish-speaking broadcaster Univision (his grandparents are Cuban), is the most prominent of the challengers . On paper, the MCC, as Caruso-Cabrera calls it, against the AOC is a royal ideological battle.

Both come from working class families. MCC is a business advocate supported by the United States Chamber of Commerce, while the AOC was the most prominent supporter of the Democratic Socialist presidential campaign Bernie Sanders until he quit the race on April 8 .

But social distancing guidelines and the New York State home stay order of March 20 suspended the retail policy typically involved in a local race. Greeting commuters at metro stops, fundraising at supporters’ homes and candidate forums are all off the table. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez – who also delivered meals to voters – obtains national exposure on cable TV news and programming like “The View”.

When campaigning from their Sunnyside apartment, Caruso-Cabrera uses the fire escape – which offers panoramic views over the rooftops of Long Island City – as the backdrop for the video messages posted on its website and on the pages of social media. It also uses digital platforms to document how residents of the region are coping with the pandemic.

“I make a video when I try to go to the supermarket,” said Caruso-Cabrera, who moved to Queens in Manhattan with her husband last year. “And it’s really important that people understand that this neighborhood is so badly affected because several generations live in the same house.

“They do not have a job where they can work from their home, so they could not stay at home and isolate themselves as soon as many other workers were able to do so,” she said . “And then in the Bronx, a lot of first responders live in areas like Throgs Neck.”

Throgs Neck has 22.7 cases of coronavirus per thousand people, 64% higher than the New York average. At East Elmhurst, the figure is 28.6 per thousand, more than double the average, according to a ProPublica study.

On the way to Mt. Sinai, a member of the campaign staff who follows behind in another vehicle, calls Caruso-Cabrera. He advises her to keep the windows of her car open because a reporter is sitting in the back seat. “That’s what they do to Ubers,” he told her. “Make sure you don’t get sick.”

When Caruso-Cabrera arrives at the hospital, Dr. Steve Kassapidis, dressed in scrubs, goes out to help with the delivery with the ICU secretary, Maureen Daly. A campaign volunteer, 10 feet away, takes photos for the candidate’s website.

Mt. Maureen Daly, ICU Secretary of Sinai Queens, and Dr. Steve Kassapidis receive meals from Michelle Caruso-Cabrera. (Stephen Battaglio / Los Angeles Times)

Caruso-Cabrera first connected with Kassapidis after posting a tweet asking for more fans for the hospital.

“He was able to get the fans, so I asked him,” Can I buy you lunch? “” Said Caruso-Cabrera. “This is how it started.”

The candidate seeks to extend her efforts to other hospitals serving the neighborhood like Elmhurst. The choice of restaurants is limited because many nearby are closed and those open have trouble getting enough ingredients for a large order.

“Elmhurst actually has a coordinator for donations because they have so many people who want to help,” she said. “The reason the Elmhurst Hospital made the headlines was that there were no driving tests, so everyone was lined up at the bottom of the block, and it became a very visual symbol of what’s going on.” was going on. But all of these hospitals, you talk to everyone who works with them, are overwhelmed. “

Daly, a staff member at Mt. Sinai for 33 years said one of his cousins ​​was a COVID-19 patient in the hospital who died the previous week.

Caruso-Cabrera said it was best adapting its campaign in the midst of the unprecedented health emergency.

“Did I expect to shake more hands?” Absolutely. But no, I still think I can get my message across. And my main goal is really to keep voters as healthy and as safe as possible, and that is first and foremost when I think about how we are going to reach them, ”she said.

She has organized web video conferences with up to 60 people, and even larger group phone calls, which are preferred by older voters who are not comfortable with Zoom, Cisco Webex or GoToMeeting. Home stay orders actually made them easy to reach, she said.

“Instead of going to meetings with constituents, I speak with community groups, religious groups, civic associations, professional associations over the phone during big calls,” she said. “Before the coronavirus, all of these meetings would have taken place in the evening, after many voters had left work if they worked during the day.”

As the June 23 primary gets closer, Caruso-Cabrera says, it may start broadcasting television commercials. She recognizes that there is a good chance that she will have to produce them herself with her smartphone and laptop. “I know how to produce content and I can create a lot of content to spread my message,” she said.

Caruso-Cabrera says he is ready and willing to engage in a virtual debate with Ocascio-Cortez if social distancing remains in force beyond the end date of May 15 recently set by the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo. The Ocasio-Cortez campaign indicated that the incumbent plans to participate in any candidate forum that can be organized safely.