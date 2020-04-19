Markazi: Laker Alex Caruso maintains GOAT status in the midst of coronaviruses

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond had a vexing question about Alex Caruso for former Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins ​​as two tall men face each other last week’s NBA 2K players’s tournament.

“So what’s the hype about Caruso,” asked Drummond. “Why does everyone love him so much?”

The stern-faced cousins, who blew themselves up at the time, quickly smiled.

“Dude, he’s the GOAT,” said Cousins. “A.C. goat, dog. That’s it. It’s the GOAT. “

Drummond nodded. The answer was now clear to him.

“There’s nothing else to say, it’s just the GOAT,” said Drummond. “I heard that. Alex Caruso, the goat.”

A nickname such as GOAT, acronym for “the greatest of all time,” is normally reserved for a superstar like LeBron James, but it was actually James who called Caruso for the first time after fans referred to the 26-year-old Lakers, madly challenged. playmaker like Bald Mamba and Bald Eagle.

“It’s funny,” said Caruso. “Every time it happens, it’s funny. It lost my pop a bit because everyone on the team says it now, but when it started, it was funny and it was a good laugh. Everyone always appreciates it and they always say it.

“The outside world might think of it in terms of basketball, but I think when my teammates say it, they’re just talking to the type of teammate I am and the type of guy I am.” I’m just another guy who happens to be really good at basketball and doesn’t seem like I should be. “

Caruso and the Lakers are expected to prepare for the start of the NBA playoffs this weekend, but, like most of the others, they get stuck at home. After failing to qualify for the playoffs in the past six years, the Lakers have been one of the championship favorites to get into the home straight this year. When the NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers had a 5½ game lead at the top of the Western Conference.

“It is disappointing that we cannot continue to play basketball and prepare for the playoffs and pursue our goal of winning a championship,” said Caruso. “It’s crazy. Everything is so unprecedented and no one has any answers. I did my best to take it day by day, but it’s difficult.

“Everyone wants to see this season come to an end. We want to win a championship, but even the teams that play for the eight seeders want to see it because they are trying to qualify for the playoffs and see what can happen. It’s also just the love of the game. We all love to play basketball so much and we want to go back and do what we love again. “

Caruso considered returning home to Texas – he was born at College Station and attended Texas A&M – after the season was suspended, but he wanted to avoid airports, so he decided to stay in his South Bay home near the Lakers training center, which has been closed. down too.

Although he could not train and play basketball there, the Lakers sent their players equipment to train at home.

“We’re doing group workouts on Zoom and we’ve all received a small set of weight treatments, yoga bands and mats and we’re following a normal workout that we would follow with our trainers but with minimum weights obviously, “said Caruso. “We do our best with home training, I have a treadmill, I ride a bike and I run. It has not been easy not having access to our facilities, but we are trying to make the most of it and be ready to leave when it is time to return. ”

The hardest part about suspending the season, said Caruso, is being away from teammates, who had become an extension of his family after signing a $ 5.5 million two-year summer contract latest. After bouncing between the Lakers and their G League affiliate in his first two seasons, he finally settled into a stable role.

“It was so difficult to be away from everyone because we had so much fun playing together and we were really starting to find our rhythm before the end of the season,” said Caruso. “To be able to have a group of guys like we do that click so easily and just enjoy each other was special.

“We have a group text that we started even before the season and which is currently continuing. Even if we don’t see each other face to face, we send funny videos to each other and we cut them out, we catch up and see how everyone is doing. “

Caruso has stayed in touch with many of his friends and family through video games and has even launched a Twitch channel where he spreads through playing “Call of Duty: Warzone”, “Fortnite” and “FIFA”. He sighed at one of his first streams and said, “Oh man, I’m really about to be a professional streamer for a month.”

It looks like it could be the case for at least a month or more as the NBA discusses various options for continuing the season, possibly on a neutral site with no fans.

“I put it in place a week after the suspension of our season,” said Caruso. “This is something that I thought was a good idea because I regularly play online games with my friends from home, so I might as well broadcast it to people who want to watch. An interesting part is that the fans interact with you. They may ask you questions and get to know you as a person rather than just what they see on television. “

Discussions about Caruso’s flow allowed him to connect with many Lakers fans, who kissed him when he signed the team’s first two-way contract in 2017. It was the fans who got him placed fourth among the Western Conference guards during the star vote. the totals were counted, in front of players like Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker, who actually played in this year’s game.

Caruso said it would be difficult to imagine playing games without fans, but knows that this could be part of a new temporary normal that he says “will certainly not feel normal.”

“It was a fun trip with L.A.,” said Caruso. “I came here with a two-way contract and spent my first two years on two-way agreements and the Lakers fans have gone on this journey with me and for them to accept me as a member of the Lakers family is so special. It’s nice to be able to connect with the fans and it makes my experience even more enjoyable when I can go and hear and encourage them. I can’t wait to start again. “