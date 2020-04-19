Llama, ferret and hamster join the fight against coronaviruses

Laboratory llamas have replaced rats as essential experimental mammals in the age of coronaviruses.

The cousin of the camel is, along with the domestic polecat – aka ferret – and the hamster, joined the front lines of the scientific battle against COVID-19.

The llama may have antibodies that can help neutralize the deadly infection, while the ferret and hamster respond in the same way as humans when they descend with COVID-19.

Studies by Belgian and American researchers, based at the Vlaams Institute for Biotechnology in Ghent, show that llama antibodies can be effective in the treatment of coronavirus, reported the London Sunday Times.

Antibodies, first used in HIV studies, have been shown to fight a wide range of viruses, including Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Their effectiveness is linked to their small size, which allows them to target microscopic viruses more effectively, the researchers wrote.

Asian scientists have discovered ferrets and hamsters.

South Korean researchers, in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, reported that ferrets infected with Covid-19 responded very similarly to that of humans and would be “a useful tool for assessing the efficacy of [antiviral treatments] and preventive vaccines. “

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong found the same thing with the syrian hamster, writing that the rodent’s response to COVID-19 “closely resembles the manifestations of upper and lower respiratory tract infection in humans.”