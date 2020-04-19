‘Last Dance’ is a little window on sports pain in New York

Oh yes, I’m going to watch “The Last Dance”, from Sunday evening on ESPN, the documentary in 71 parts (actually 10), 213 hours (actually, 10) which will tell the Bulls of 1997-1998 and is expected be among the most detailed, incisive and fascinating sports documentaries of all time.

I’m sure many sports fans in New York will do the same because just like we like old baseball games and old basketball games and old hockey games – I mean, let’s be honest, you have to ingest them in small quantities. Old games are like the biggest hot fudge sundaes – have them once in a while, you enjoy them, you never want them to end.

Do you have three a day? You will have had enough. And you’ll also start to look like Jon Brower Minnoch, a guy that anyone who’s ever gone through the “Guinness Book of Records” knows well (if not, kids, check out the Google machine).

So, of course, I’m going to bite, because it’s new, because it’s fresh, because it’s something different. But really, it’s all going to be a 10-part reminder in New York that we’ve been the home of grief lately in sports. It’s not that we have ever really forgotten about this, because you can suspend sports for weeks and months, but there is no suspension because we have been running empty here for years.

So why not show us night after night the Jordan Bulls, who faced the Knicks five times in the playoffs from 1989 to 1996 and specialized in kicking the belly of New York basketball. Sometimes they were the best team (1991, when they swept the barely sweaty Knicks, and 1996, when they were a behemoth of 72 wins) and sometimes they weren’t (1989 still haunts Knicks fans. ‘a certain age, and 1993 brought fans into spasm) and then there was 1992, the year that New York really fell in love with Pat Riley’s brutal Knicks, and they scared the Bulls … but they still lost to them.

(And, yes, the Knicks defeated the Bulls in the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals, but this series has more asterisks than any random college in Houston Astros due to the absence of Jordan due to baseball, and Hue Hollins, who most warmly whistled the history of Madison Square Garden, any version of the garden.)

Hey, while they’re at it, ESPN may be able to occupy our endless hours of inactivity with a few other very special documentaries:

“Maz, Gonzo and Altuve: a love story” – An in-depth 17-part series in which all the hateful Yankees in the world have two minutes to recount the glorious end of the World Series 1960 and 2001 and of ALCS 2019. The director’s cup only contains theories about what was exactly under Jose Altuve’s shirt.

“Sixty days in September: a day-to-day trip with the 2007 and 2008 Mets” – A box, perfect for the Mets fan in your life who always presents facial tics by watching the Mets blow leads that are impossible to blow in consecutive seasons. Includes a collectible bonus from the farewell ceremony at Shea Stadium after the last game in 2008, featuring 55,000 people plunged into deep, dark depression simultaneously.

“O.J .: Made in America” – Oh, wait. Right. It’s already arrived. Sorry.

“Is there a project here? A Decade of Fun First Tricks at Florham Park » – Reported by John Idzik and Mike Maccagnan; the producers are waiting to see if they should include Joe Douglas. Special function: “Where are they now … and where were they then?” with Dee Milliner and Calvin Pryor.

“You call it a miracle, we call it the Fumble” – A 32-hour series in which Herman Edwards speaks for every 32 hours of picking up the ball after Joe Pisarcik escaped by handing it over to Larry Csonka on November 19, 1978. Includes unreleased footage from each of the 70,318 attendees Meadowlands that day.

Order your copies now!

Vac’s Whacks

Good luck to Brian Dennehy, another son of Long Island and Chaminade High. In 1999, I was fortunate enough to see him on Broadway as Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman”, and it was the most spectacular thing I have ever seen live. What a thundering talent. I have never heard a theater so completely hypnotized in an instant. It was scary, and it haunted me for days after.

Congratulations to the Mets and their business partners for partnering to help feed front-line workers in hospitals and make many donations from food banks, among others. They helped provide 4,500 meals and 400 cases of water, from Gatorade to pantries and 2,000 plastic and canvas bags to help local food banks.

Topps, meanwhile, has found a way to reinvent itself: their new 2020 series has taken many of today’s best street artists and given them the opportunity to recreate some of the iconic maps of the past – ranging from Jackie Robinson to Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter. Among the artists are Sophia Chang from Brooklyn, Tyson Beck (who redesigned the NBA logo in tribute to the late Kobe Bryant) and the New Yorker JK5, working on the latest Jeter card.

I can’t be the only one to notice that the Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu’s new home, seems to have changed luck by moving full time to Brooklyn.

Whack Back at Vac

Guy Miller: Although there is still a lot of track before the start of the NFL, I don’t see how you play with spectators without a vaccine or effective treatment. As a subscription holder, I am not ready to submit, and certainly not my two young boys, to a stadium of 80,000 people. Frankly, the only way I see the NFL operating in the absence of significant progress on the treatment front is a sequestered league as the MLB envisions.

Vac: I am not sure that we will see 80,000 people gathering in one place for a very long time.

Jerry Jacobs: Something in Dr. Fauci’s voice reminds me of Phil Rizzuto. And at times like these, it’s a good thing.

Vac: Holy cow, you’re right … and you’re right!

@ RobertGunther3: Thank you for Friday’s column on the anniversary of the death of university boxer Charlie Mohr. I had never heard this story and I didn’t even know there was college boxing before. Such a sad way it ends.

@MikeVacc: The history of college boxing is actually rich and colorful. For years after the NCAA closed, Wisconsin has always hung its championship banners in the country home.

AJ Inserillo: What beautiful tributes to Anthony Causi in The Post. I didn’t know him, I’m just a fan. But he must have been an exceptional human being. I’m sure I have enjoyed his action shots over and over in the Post’s sporting pages over the years. Kudos to you for remembering him as you did. Very very nice!

Vac: He was truly a one-of-a-kind original, a quintessential New Yorker and a quintessential Post-ie. We will suffer here for a long time.