Knicks dancer moves from MSG to the front lines of coronavirus

On March 6, Tara Rappleyea was on the floor of Madison Square Garden to present Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie” with her colleagues Knicks City Dancers as the team faced Oklahoma City Thunder. Less than a week later, his dance concert was on the ice when the NBA postponed the season due to the coronavirus.

But the 27-year-old hardly remained inactive. Her day job works as an intensive care nurse at the Robert Wood Johnson Somerset University Hospital in Somerville, New Jersey – and she has been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.

“It seemed like it happened overnight. Our unit has gone from regular patients to COVID, ”said Rappleyea, who lives in South Amboy and became a registered nurse almost two years ago. Before all that, she recorded three 12-hour night shifts a week; now she works around 60 hours a week.

Since the hospital has a no-visit policy, it not only cares for patients but also manages communication between them and their loved ones.

“I now realize more than ever how important it is for me to take a moment to be present and sit with my patients – especially because they can only see my eyes [because of protective gear worn by the staff] – and hold their hands and talk to them to give them a feeling of comfort, security and connection, “she said.

There are moments of hope. Each time a COVID-19 patient is discharged, The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” plays throughout the hospital.

“You just get the chills,” said Rapelyea. “It reminds you of why you are there.”

The Jersey native, a graduate of Rutgers, joined the Knicks City Dancers in 2016.

“Many people have said that it would not be possible to do both, but I count on good time management and the task at hand,” she said.

For the moment, the task is crucial.

But the other day, Rapelyea went home after a shift, looked at her phone, and saw a text from her fellow Knicks City Dancers.

“It was a 17 minute video of the girls telling me how much they appreciate me. Immediately, a wave of emotion overcame me, ”said the nurse. “It was one of the most beautiful things we have ever done. And it came at a time when I really needed it. “