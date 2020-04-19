Jazz legend Giuseppi Logan dies aged 84 from coronavirus

Jazz legend Giuseppi Logan died of coronavirus in a Far Rockaway retirement home, according to a report. He was 84 years old.

Logan, who became an icon of the free jazz movement in New York in the 1960s, died at Lawrence Care Center, his friend Matt Lavelle told jazz radio station WBGO.

The multi-instrumentalist himself learned to play the alto and tenor saxophone, the bass clarinet, the flute, the piano and the Pakistani oboe and collaborated through the Swinging Sixties with other avant-garde musicians. including Archie Shepp, Pharoah Sanders and Bill Dixon.

But Logan, who suffered from addiction and mental health issues, disappeared from the music scene in the 1970s. He alternated between homelessness in New York and being institutionalized in Virginia, The New York Times reported in 2012.

“Guys like Giuseppi, this is a story to study,” said percussionist Milford Graves at the time.

Logan finally made a comeback in 2009 with the help of Lavelle. The trumpeter and clarinet player helped Logan land his first show in decades, a chance to play at the Bowery Poetry Club.

The two then recorded an album with François Grillot, Warren Smith and a former collaborator – Dave Burrell.

“The Giuseppi Logan Quintet album” was “surprisingly well received,” said Josh Rosenthal, founder of Tompkins Square Records.

“The main thing for me, to be honest, was just to make Giuseppi feel good and give him money and CDs to sell in the park,” Rosenthal told WGBO.

Logan is survived by two sons, Joe and Jaee, who is also a pianist and producer.