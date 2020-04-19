Jaguars open to trade by Leonard Fournette after Cam Newton’s Lovefest

There is a possibility of tension between Leonard Fournette and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville had trade discussions with other teams about the 25-year-old ball carrier before the 2020 NFL draft next week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Jaguars have until May 4 to exercise a fifth year option on Fournette, who rushed for a career high of 1,152 yards and finished sixth in the NFL with 1,674 yards of scrum last season. He is expected to earn $ 4.16 million this year in base salary. Jacksonville already has 12 picks in this year’s draft.

The opening of the Jaguars to deal with Fournette comes after a difficult week between the two sides during the balloonist’s desire to bring Cam Newton back to Jacksonville.

Fournette made a pitch for Newton on an appearance on ESPN First Take on Thursday. The ball carrier said he had known him for “a minute now” and believed it would be ideal for the Jaguars to sign the free agent’s quarterback.

Fournette said he was not trying to speak ill of Gardner Minshew, the sophomore quarterback who will likely become the full-time starter now that the Jaguars have traded Nick Foles with the Chicago Bears.

“As I have said to some people who have spoken to me, this is not disrespectful to Minshew. I’m just trying to become the best team position [so] we can win, “said Fournette on ESPN’s” First Take “. That was it. Just a friendly competition, because [it] brings out the best in people. “

These comments came after Fournette deleted an Instagram post last month in which he wrote to Newton asking when they were going to team up in Jacksonville.

Comments on ESPN have led Jaguars coach Doug Marrone to say that Minshew and Fournette may have to work things out to ease any tension that his words may have caused, not wanting him to spill over into the locker room. Minshew was drafted in the sixth round last year in Washington State and had a good time in his rookie campaign with 21 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 12 starts.

“I mean, we’re all talking about men are all men and everything, when you’re in this locker room, you have to say,” Hey listen, I said that because I really think it’s better for him team, “and if you can’t say that’s what’s best for the team, then you’re going to be in trouble.… It’s not like a coach can get between two players and fix something thing, “said Marrone on NBCSN’s Lunch Talk Live. “You know, these things sometimes have to be fixed together and the coach can go in there and try to guide him.”

This conversation could be a moot point if the Jaguars negotiate with Fournette.