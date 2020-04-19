Interrupted season: Kyle Karros found a new family corner

by April 19, 2020 sports
Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Kyle Karros

School: Manhattan Beach Mira Costa

Sport: Baseball, third goal

Key statistics: Hit 0.400 in eight games this spring.

Summer plans: Work with his father, former Dodger Eric Karros, and his brother Jared, a pitcher at UCLA.

Fall plans: Attend UCLA.

By playing with several of his teammates from Little League:
“It’s the most difficult pill to swallow, the fact that I won’t be able to go out on the field and play with my best friends since I was 8 years old.”

On the advantage of having your father and brother available to train with:
“My brother and I are going to throw it together. With my father, I have my hitting coach in my quarantine group. I have a place to strike at home. I have a place to lift weights. I couldn’t ask for a better configuration to overcome this. “

On his father’s career in the major leagues:
“Whenever there is a game on the Dodger channel he plays in, he always gets the family going because my brother and I never saw him play. He advances quickly and makes sure that he stops on his bats if it is a home run. It will provide the educational part of the video, pause it and go frame by frame. “

What he misses most:
“These are the matches and the lack of teammates. I can still train and do a lot of things related to sport, but I really lack this team energy without my best friends. “

The new things he discovered with free time:
“I do puzzles. I try to finish 1000 piece puzzles in six hours. I’m fine. It keeps me entertained. It’s relaxing. It challenges me.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:
“I definitely see a great three-year career at UCLA, being drafted and playing baseball. My thing is to play baseball, I love the game. ”

Watch the video and interviews with other athletes on latimes.com/sports.


Source —–>https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2020-04-19/season-interrupted-kyle-karros-has-found-a-new-family-corner

