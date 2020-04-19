Interrupted season: Kyle Karros found a new family corner

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Kyle Karros

School: Manhattan Beach Mira Costa

Sport: Baseball, third goal

Key statistics: Hit 0.400 in eight games this spring.

Summer plans: Work with his father, former Dodger Eric Karros, and his brother Jared, a pitcher at UCLA.

Fall plans: Attend UCLA.

By playing with several of his teammates from Little League:

“It’s the most difficult pill to swallow, the fact that I won’t be able to go out on the field and play with my best friends since I was 8 years old.”

On the advantage of having your father and brother available to train with:

“My brother and I are going to throw it together. With my father, I have my hitting coach in my quarantine group. I have a place to strike at home. I have a place to lift weights. I couldn’t ask for a better configuration to overcome this. “

On his father’s career in the major leagues:

“Whenever there is a game on the Dodger channel he plays in, he always gets the family going because my brother and I never saw him play. He advances quickly and makes sure that he stops on his bats if it is a home run. It will provide the educational part of the video, pause it and go frame by frame. “

What he misses most:

“These are the matches and the lack of teammates. I can still train and do a lot of things related to sport, but I really lack this team energy without my best friends. “

The new things he discovered with free time:

“I do puzzles. I try to finish 1000 piece puzzles in six hours. I’m fine. It keeps me entertained. It’s relaxing. It challenges me.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I definitely see a great three-year career at UCLA, being drafted and playing baseball. My thing is to play baseball, I love the game. ”

