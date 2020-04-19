Insurance money for homeless disabled veterans proves to be elusive

Dear John: My brother passed away in February 2018 and for two years I was blocked by the insurance company in my efforts to get the insurance money.

I am a disabled veteran, now homeless, and I paid out of my own pocket to bury my brother, relying on police proceeds.

I read your articles regularly and I remember reading a similar case where your intervention was successful.

I have attached a copy of my last letter to the insurance company for review and I pray that you will intervene on my behalf. E.J.

Dear E.J .: I intervened on your behalf with Global Life Insurance Co., and the insurance money was finally paid – but not for you.

Understand that in these situations the company will not usually discuss the details with me. Most of the time, they say that it is not my business and that they have a legal obligation not to share the details with me. But more often than not, they prefer me not to meddle.

So I called you and this is all they told me – the situation was resolved a month ago.

I had to talk to you to get the details.

Global apparently paid the money to one of your cousins ​​who lives in California. The amount was $ 5,000 and the cousin gave you $ 1,000.

The question is: when was the beneficiary changed from you – as you claim – to your cousin? We will probably never know why it was changed, if it was, because your brother died. But I can see reasonable explanations, such as: You were homeless and couldn’t be reached, so it was the person who would have the easiest time collecting. Whether she’s supposed to share the money with you or give everything to you, it’s an answer that went to the grave with your brother.

But since your life is in the state it is in, I asked Global the following questions: First, why did it take so long to pay this money? Second, has a fraud investigation been undertaken to determine whether the cousin was really the beneficiary? And when did the will change (if you tell me the truth about it)?

Here’s how it will work: Global won’t answer these questions for me. But, if he is smart, Global will eventually answer you with the answers. And you will have to contact me with these answers.

If I don’t like these answers, I’ll call NYS Insurance and have them investigated.

Hope this helps a little.