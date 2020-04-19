Greece to monitor Orthodox Easter worshipers with drones amid coronavirus

Greek authorities are on the verge of repressing Orthodox Easter worshipers who challenge strict traffic bans amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian reports.

Law enforcement will monitor churches, enlist street patrols, and deploy drones to keep a lid on any unhealthy activity during the country’s holiest celebration.

Before the pandemic, the most important religious event on the Orthodox calendar included a noisy celebration, with fireworks, spit-roasted lamb, music and dance.

“This Easter is different. We will not go to our villages. We will not roast in our yards. We will not go to our churches. And, of course, we will not be meeting with relatives and friends, ”said government spokesman Stelios Petsas. “So that we can continue to be together this year, we will remain separate.

So far, Greece has set the bar very high in managing the crisis. It has proven to be the best-performing country on the continent both for smoothing the curve and slowing the spread of the virus in a study released this week by the international think tank, Bridge Tank.

To date, 105 people have died from the virus in a population of 11 million, where confirmed cases and the number of critically ill people, respectively at 2207 and 69, are also lower than any other European state, reports The Guardian .

However, the authorities do not take any risks. Nikos Hardalias, the Minister of Civil Protection responsible for the country’s daily response to COVID-19, warned that the fines would be doubled if the Greeks engaged in a “aimless movement” over the long weekend.