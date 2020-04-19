Global Citizen concert criticized for helping raise money for WHO

Global Citizen’s “Global One: Together at Home” concert was criticized as critics of the television event for raising funds for the World Health Organization’s response to coronaviruses.

The two-hour prime-time show hosted by Lady Gaga raised more than $ 150 million for the organization’s Solidarity Response Fund, organizers said.

Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, former American first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion and Taylor Swift all participated in the special.

But critics of the WHO went wild on social media in response to the television event, which was the largest gathering of celebrities to date to fight the pandemic.

“Each and EVERY” celebrity “involved is a traitor to humanity and an equal plot covers @WHO and CRIMES against humanity in Communist China,” a Twitter user wrote.

The backlash comes as President Trump accused the WHO of pro-Chinese bias and of failing to act quickly enough to confront the dangerous new virus when it first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“Why not raise money for unemployed American citizens?” another user tweeted a spectacle. “If these celebrities really cared, they would not support WHO. China lied and the WHO supported them. “

The coronavirus has spread to more than 735,000 Americans, including at least 39,000 deaths on Sunday morning, according to the latest figures from John Hopkins University.