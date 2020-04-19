Florida Hits Beach While Texas Protests Coronavirus Restrictions

Sun worshipers scrambled the newly opened beaches in Florida on Saturday as protesters thronged the Texas Capitol building to demand an end to restrictions on coronaviruses.

The beaches of some cities in Florida were crowded with people trying to cure their cabin fever by walking on the sand, swimming or fishing – but stationary sunbathing on a chair or hanging out with a cooler was still prohibited.

In Jacksonville, crowds flocked to the beach when they opened Friday evening. Hundreds were seen swimming and strolling on the sand, many not wearing masks. Friday, images of people crowding the beaches of Florida wearing the hashtag #floridamorons trend on Twitter Saturday.

The death toll from coronavirus has exceeded 700.

The relaxation of certain restrictions in Texas was not enough to repel the demonstrators who converged on Austin. Some people chanted “Let us work!” at the rally organized by Owen Shroyer, Infowars host.

Texas residents will be allowed to return to state parks on Monday and retailers will be able to reopen, but only for pickup or delivery. Hospitals will be able to resume non-essential surgeries.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state’s opening should happen in stages and has appointed a group of medical and economic experts to help plan it.

The state has recorded more than 18,200 cases of COVID-19 and at least 453 deaths.

In Minnesota, golfers rushed to the links after Governor Tim Walz reopened certain parks and shooting ranges.

“We went from on-site shelter mode to full screen mode in about 10 minutes,” said golf pro Don Berry StarTribune Journal. “The phone just rang.”

Minnesota killed 121 people from the virus.

In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers said the golf courses would be opened. More than 200 people died from the virus.

Mississippi, which killed 140 people, eased some rules starting Monday, allowing some retailers like clothing stores and florists to open for curbside delivery or collection.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States was 694,296 on Friday with 31,456 deaths.