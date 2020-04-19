Five coronavirus deaths after Indiana HS basketball game

by April 19, 2020 sports
The night of March 6 was said to be one of the most exciting for high school basketball fans in Indiana.

Approximately 2,800 fans filled the gym at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis for the sectional semifinals.

No one knew that five people in the gym that night would later die from health complications from coronavirus, according to the Indianapolis Star.

At least a dozen others who were there tested positive or found to be compatible with the virus.

“The problem with any community event like a basketball tournament is that you have a group of people nearby,” said Dr. Cole Beeler, infectious disease doctor at Indiana University Health, to The Star.

Paul Loggan, 57 and Roscoe Taylor, 43, were there, cheering on the teams. The same was true for Charles Johnson, 78, three rows behind Warren Central bench and next to his wife, Kay. Larry Rush, 67, was also in the section of Lawrence North High School, one of the “Four Horsemen” of Wildcat fans. Jim DeSalle, 70, sat for the second game near the bench for Lawrence North.

Within a few weeks, these five men would have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

There is no way to know exactly how the virus has spread.

“The sad thing about looking back,” said Kay Johnson, widow of Charles Johnson, “is that we didn’t know.”

