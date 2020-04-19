Disney on Broadway Coronavirus Concert Stream Raises $ 609,479

A magical evening for Mouse House and Broadway raised $ 609,479 for “Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS”.

Money donated during Friday’s live broadcast from Celebrate 25 magical Disney years on Broadway help fund the charity’s emergency relief fund COVID-19.

The streaming had originally been canceled due to a contractual dispute between the American Federation of Musicians Union and Broadway Cares, but the two sides later reconciled and the concert was released a few days after its originally scheduled date.

Friday’s fundraising dollars could also go up. While many Broadway shows will remain closed until June 7 at least, many producers have offered to match Broadway Cares donations dollar for dollar.

If you missed the streaming, you can watch and donate here. The live stream will be available for the rest of the week; donations can also be made directly Broadway Cares website.