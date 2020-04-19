Dave Gettleman of the Giants may have cheated on you

Dave Gettleman tricked everyone. That includes the fans. This includes members of the media. The Giants’ general manager doesn’t need the “computer people” he hired to show him how to turn on his laptop. He is boastful. He’s the smartest guy in the room.

That’s according to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

“I can’t trust him. Dave is smart, dude. He throws all the curve balls out there,” Beane said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, referring to the viral photo of Gettleman’s home office and the criticisms he has received as a dinosaur spent his time in the era of advanced technology. “He’s actually pretty tech savvy. Don’t let him seriously fool you.”

Beane, who worked under Gettleman with the Panthers, seemed serious. He truly believes that the 69-year-old executive, in the spotlight after two dismal seasons with the Giants, has cheated everything.

“Dave is a boastful guy,” said Beane. “Dave is the only general manager to walk around the office in flip flops. I give her accessories for that. He’s a proud man. He calls his toes his puppies. Dave was great fun to work with and work with. He has his own loot, really. I only have good things to say about Dave. “

Maybe he butter Gettleman for an exchange on the draft day. Or maybe Beane will have a chance to remind us of what a Gettleman genius is.