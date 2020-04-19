Coronavirus: Kesha and Andra Day kick off an all-star event

R&B singer Andra Day performed her inspiring hymn “Rise Up”, former One Direction member Niall Horan thanked healthcare workers and teachers, and pop star Kesha played the piano while singing lyrics positive to launch an all-star event aimed at fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

Matthew McConaughey, Jack Black, Heidi Klum, Jason Segel, Tim Gunn, Matthew Bomer and Jameela Jamil also made appearances in the first hour of “One World: Together At Home.” The eight-hour event was divided into two formats: a six-hour stream that started at 2 p.m. EDT, followed by a television special from two hours to 8 pm. with Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and Billie Eilish.

“It’s Kesha from the 40’s. I miss my fans so much,” said the singer, sitting in front of her fireplace as her cat made noise in the background. “I know there are so many people who work and who don’t sleep and who don’t sacrifice so much to help understand this for everyone and I just think the vulnerability of all of us as human beings is this moment really shows a very beautiful side to humanity. “

After thanking those working on the front lines, she said, “I’m going to do the main thing I can do, which is playing music and I hope it will brighten up your day, maybe just a little. It’s my goal.”

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang, country singer Maren Morris, rock artist Hozier, British star Rita Ora and Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi also performed during “One World: Together At Home”, organized by rights organization Global Citizen and in support of the world. Health organization.

The six-hour stream, broadcast on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other digital platforms, included videos focusing on frontline healthcare workers fighting the spread of the coronavirus. It also broadcast a collection of people who got married – some outside their homes, others inside – during the pandemic.

The stream will also feature performances and appearances by Samuel L. Jackson, John Legend, Annie Lennox, Common, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacky Cheung, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes and The Killers.

The special television program, organized by Gaga, will be broadcast simultaneously on the ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks. It will star Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Céline Dion, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the television special.