Congress to repay small business loan program

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress is “very close” to reaching a bipartisan agreement for additional funding for a small business loan program that ran out of money last week.

“We are close. We have common ground,” said Pelosi in an interview on “This Week” which will air on Sunday. “I think we are very close to an agreement.”

The $ 350 billion paycheck protection program failed last week due to overwhelming demand, leaving thousands of business owners in trouble.

Congress leaders are deadlocked in negotiating the replenishment of the relief fund and have been in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

GOP lawmakers lobbied for an additional $ 251 billion for small business loans, but Democrats resisted, seeking an additional $ 250 billion to designate for local and state governments and hospitals that have suffered huge financial losses at the forefront of the fight. against the coronavirus.

President Trump has torn apart Democrats in recent days for delaying the lending program.

“Lawmakers must stop blocking these funds and replenish the program immediately,” Trump said during the White House briefing on Saturday. “The Democrats must get on board. I used to read that these were democratic and not republican programs. Seems to have changed a lot, doesn’t it, huh? I have changed a lot. The Republicans want it. I think the Democrats probably do it too, but they also want other things that are unacceptable. “