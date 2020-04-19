Captain pleads guilty to throwing stowaways into shark-infested waters

A Chinese captain of a freighter and his crew pleaded guilty to attempted murder after throwing two terrified stowaways into a shark-infested ocean for fear of catching the coronavirus.

The crew assembled a plywood raft, plastic drums and rope, and placed the pair of stowaways overboard near South Africa, all with the skipper, Cui Rongli, watching, according to the Daily Mail.

With two bottles of water each and a life jacket, the stowaways, Amiri Salamu, 20, and Hassani Rajabu, 30, were asked to make their way to the ground using their hands like paddles.

The two men received no food on the fragile raft, which was dumped near the mouth of the Tugela River where great white, hammerhead sharks, tigers and bull sharks are known to hunt, but fortunately washed up on Zinkwazi Beach near Durban three days later. .

The couple were found by horrified residents and sent to hospital after suffering from hypothermia, thirst and hunger.

The African Maritime Safety Agency confiscated MV Top Grace when it docked at Richards Bay and the captain was arrested.

Rongli, along with crew members Lin Xinyong, Zou Yongxian, Tan Yian, Xie Wenbin, Xu Kun and Mu Yong all pleaded guilty to attempted murder at the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

Rongli was fined more than $ 5,000 and the crew members fined $ 2,500.

“The accused (…) provided the men with life vests and the crew acted in a threatening manner by hitting the decks of the ship as they descended into the raft,” said the spokeswoman for the National Police Authority Natasha Cara in the newspaper.

“The ship moved away leaving them once on the raft. The accused admitted that their actions could have resulted in serious injury and even death. “

Defense lawyer Willie Lombard replied, “There were many mitigating factors and if the crew had wanted to be cruel, they could have dropped them on the high seas without life jackets.”