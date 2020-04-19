As restrictive events against coronaviruses occur, Cuomo calls for unity

As a growing number of protesters challenge restrictions on coronaviruses across the country, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made a passionate appeal on Saturday to keep the nation united in its fight against the pandemic.

“The emotion in this country is as strong as I can remember, people are frustrated, we are anxious, we are afraid, we are angry,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing, stressing that the crisis is mentally and economically devastating. . “Look, if you have partisan divisions that divide this nation now, it will make things worse … This is not the time, and no room for division. We have our hands full like that. Let’s stay together and let’s work. “

Cuomo spoke before the planned protests in Texas, Maryland and Wisconsin against existing residence restrictions adopted to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Several of these protests have already taken place across the country this week, including in California, Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey.

On Saturday in downtown Annapolis, Maryland, dozens of people in their vehicles went around in circles and honked their horns during a lunchtime demonstration. A woman waved a sign outside her window that said, “I want to save my business !!! I need to work! “Another man scribbled on his van:” The facial mask that you have been duped to symbolize makes you lose your freedom of speech. “

The protests come at a time when governors are evaluating measures to reopen their economies without relaxing the restrictions so quickly that they risk a new wave of infections and without adequate testing capacity. On Friday, Florida authorized the reopening of certain beaches, which prompted crowds to invade the coasts of Jacksonville without mask or practice of social distancing. Texas has announced plans to ease restrictions starting next week.

President Trump, after claiming sole authority over these issues, then reversed course and said he would leave such decisions to the states, appeared to encourage protest Friday when he went on Twitter and wrote “RELEASE” three States headed by Democratic governors. Protests have already taken place in the states – Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia – and Trump then defended the protesters.

“These are people who express their opinions … they seem to be very responsible people to me,” Trump said during his briefing at the White House on Friday when asked if he was worried that the rallies can further spread the sometimes deadly virus.

National polls indicate that the protesters do not reflect most Americans. A Pew poll released Thursday found that 66% of Americans were concerned about the restrictions being lifted too quickly; 32% were concerned that they would not be lifted quickly enough. And some officials increased or extended the restrictions on Saturday. The governor of Hawaii has ordered the closure of all state beaches, except swimming and other socially distant water sports. The United States and Canada have also agreed to extend the closure of their shared border by 30 days

More than 37,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, including more than a third of the victims in New York State.

Cuomo reported 540 new deaths on Saturday morning, the lowest toll for several days. He also said that hospitalizations and intubations have decreased. But he warned that 2,000 new cases are still diagnosed or result in daily hospitalization, and that his condition does not have the capacity to do the kind of generalized tests and follow-up necessary for the complete reopening of his economy. Cuomo reiterated his call for help from the federal government, but did not attract Trump as he did the day before.

“No one wants to reopen more than I do. No one wants to run the economy more than I do. No one wants to live more than I do, “he said on Saturday. “The tension with reopening is knowing how quickly you can reopen and what can you reopen without increasing this infection rate so you can go straight back to where we were.”