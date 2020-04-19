Anthony Davis puts LA mansion to market in a possible index

Could there be trouble in paradise?

All-Star Lakers forward Anthony Davis put his Westlake Village, California home on the market for an asking price of $ 7.995 million, reports the Los Angeles Daily News.

Distributed to the Lakers last summer, the 27-year-old Chicagoan can become an unrestricted free agent after the season if he uses his player option. In January, Davis turned down a maximum contract offer from the Lakers worth $ 146 million over four years because he would be eligible for a larger contract with the Lakers by first becoming a free agent. The Lakers of the day maintained their optimism about the possibility of retaining Davis, according to USA Today, while the superstar has to dance around questions about his future.

“I have no idea about the free agency right now,” said Davis in February when asked by the Associated Press about his future. “I’m worried about this season and what I can do to focus on how to help the Lakers win this year, then when the time is right, so interview me, we’ll find out.”

Davis had a great first season with the Lakers before the coronavirus postponed the season, averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 interceptions alongside LeBron James. The Lakers are 49-14, holding the best record in the Western Conference.

Before Davis ended up in Los Angeles, the Knicks were one of the teams on his list he would agree to go to. He still seems to be a long way from leaving the Lakers. But as Lloyd Christmas said in “Dumb and Dumber” when he was given a very long chance of landing his love, “so you tell me there’s a chance?”